UK considering sending 900 more soldiers to Estonia — media

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering sending 900 more troops to Estonia, which would double the size of the current contingent, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Saturday.

The UK government said Johnson was considering the "biggest possible offer" in order to protect NATO allies in eastern Europe as tensions rise with Russia on Ukraine's eastern border.

Britain could send jets, warships and military specialists to NATO allies in the region in the coming days, the Financial Times said.

British officials will discuss the potential offer with NATO next week in Brussels. Johnson is planning a visit to the region in February, sources said.

One European official told the paper increasing NATO forces on the eastern flank is a "purely defensive" mechanism to reassure Nato allies, rather than a direct threat to Putin's Russia. They said they "don't compare with the current build up by Russia".

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and President Alar Karis have called for NATO to increase its presence in Estonia and the Baltic states in recent weeks.

The UK already has 830 soldiers stationed at Tapa military base as part of NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence and the country leads Estonia's battlegroup. Additionally, 150 soldiers are part of Poland's battlegroup.

NATO members Denmark and the Netherlands have already increased their presence on the eastern flank and France and Spain are preparing to do so.

eFP battlegroups in the Baltics. Source: NATO

