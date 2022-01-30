UK considering sending 900 more soldiers to Estonia — media

News
UK soldiers from the eFP battlegroup in Tartu in December 2021.
UK soldiers from the eFP battlegroup in Tartu in December 2021. Source: Helen Wright / ERR
News

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering sending 900 more troops to Estonia, which would double the size of the current contingent, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Saturday.

The UK government said Johnson was considering the "biggest possible offer" in order to protect NATO allies in eastern Europe as tensions rise with Russia on Ukraine's eastern border.

Britain could send jets, warships and military specialists to NATO allies in the region in the coming days, the Financial Times said.

British officials will discuss the potential offer with NATO next week in Brussels. Johnson is planning a visit to the region in February, sources said.

One European official told the paper increasing NATO forces on the eastern flank is a "purely defensive" mechanism to reassure Nato allies, rather than a direct threat to Putin's Russia. They said they "don't compare with the current build up by Russia".

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and President Alar Karis have called for NATO to increase its presence in Estonia and the Baltic states in recent weeks.

The UK already has 830 soldiers stationed at Tapa military base as part of NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence and the country leads Estonia's battlegroup. Additionally, 150 soldiers are part of Poland's battlegroup.

NATO members Denmark and the Netherlands have already increased their presence on the eastern flank and France and Spain are preparing to do so.

eFP battlegroups in the Baltics. Source: NATO

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:07

Government to discuss relaxing coronavirus restrictions next week

11:42

UK considering sending 900 more soldiers to Estonia — media

11:21

Health Board: 312 hospitalized patients, 5,952 new cases, 3 deaths

11:06

Rescue workers called to 110 incidents overnight across Estonia

29.01

Agency: Avoid driving on Saturday evening and Sunday Updated

29.01

New record: More than 7,000 coronavirus cases reported

29.01

EU launches infringement proceedings against Estonia over whistleblower law

29.01

Aggregate ratings: EKRE leads, three parties following closely behind

29.01

15,500 coronavirus certificates to expire in February

29.01

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from January 31

28.01

Average electricity price rises to €137 on Saturday

28.01

More than 1,300 influenza cases confirmed last week

28.01

Ministry: Maarjamäe memorial complex is in a dangerous condition

28.01

Jüri Reinvere chosen as musician of the year 2021

28.01

Edible Mexican mussel growing in Estonian bay

28.01

Professor: Estonia should not leave Russian electricity system lightly

28.01

Luik: Serious dialogue with Russia impossible while Ukraine is threatened

28.01

Coronavirus level in wastewater rising across Estonia

28.01

Haapsalu, Lääne-Nigula planning to open Noarootsi ice road

28.01

Minister: Debate between coalition parties is not a bad thing

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

29.01

Agency: Avoid driving on Saturday evening and Sunday Updated

29.01

New record: More than 7,000 coronavirus cases reported

29.01

EU launches infringement proceedings against Estonia over whistleblower law

04.12

Young stand-up comic dies after Tartu highway traffic collision

29.01

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from January 31

11:06

Rescue workers called to 110 incidents overnight across Estonia

29.01

15,500 coronavirus certificates to expire in February

26.01

Six US fighter jets arrive in Estonia for training exercise

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: