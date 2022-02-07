Mihkelson on Moscow visit to discuss foreign, security policy

News
Marko Mihkelson.
Marko Mihkelson. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Chairman of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson will present Estonia's views on the foreign and security situation in the region at a rare meeting in Moscow on Monday.

The Reform politician will participate at a round table event attended by students of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) and foreign and security policy experts from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.  

"In the current highly dangerous security policy situation, it is important that our views are voiced also in direct communication in Moscow," Mihkelson said in a statement.

The politician will also meet with Fyodor Lukyanov, chairman of the Board of the Russian Foreign and Defense Policy Council, Jan Raczynski, chairman of the board of International Memorial, Alexander Cherkasov, chairman of the Levada Center, Denis Volkov, director of the Levada Center, and allied ambassadors. 

Additionally, Mihkelson will meet with Leonid Slutsky, his counterpart, the chairman of the Russian State Duma's Foreign Affairs Committee.

On Sunday, Mihkelson posted a photo taken from the plane window and wrote: "Surreal but true. I am on my way to Moscow. My message will be simple and clear - stop the war!"

Estonian politicians rarely visit Russia as relations between the two countries are tense. Last year the foreign ministers of both countries held their first phone call in five years. Former President Kersti Kaljulaid's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in 2019 was highly controversial.

This time the visit comes as Russia masses thousands of troops on Ukraine's borders and demands NATO forces be removed from countries that were not members of the alliance in 1997, meaning Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania.

Baltic ministers have called for more allied troops and military equipment on the eastern flank and in the region. The UK, USA, Denmark, and the Netherlands are among the countries which have already agreed to do so.

NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence battlegroups in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. Source: NATO

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:59

Gallery: Former education minister embezzlement hearing starts

14:51

Income tax return declaration to start next week

14:11

Vehicles deal worth €693 million largest defense procurement to date

13:29

Tallinn Central Library temporarily closed due to coronavirus

12:45

Coronavirus crisis mirroring state negligence, new SDE chair says

12:24

Narva mayor urges caution in bus-stop renaming program

11:52

Removal of basic school final exams causing heated disputes

11:17

Coronavirus update: 241 patients, 4,621 new cases, 6 deaths

10:18

Eesti Laul 2022 finalists' line-up complete

09:57

Statistics: Electricity major factor in 11.3 percent CPI rise to January

09:22

Sildaru fails to qualify for Beijing Big Air freestyle final

08:54

Mihkelson on Moscow visit to discuss foreign, security policy

05.02

Average electricity price rises to €94 on Sunday

05.02

War in Ukraine could send 'cyber attacks' and 'refugees' to Estonia

05.02

Gallery: SDE elects new chairman

05.02

More British soldiers to arrive in Estonia this month

05.02

Estonia ready to help Lithuania if Russia, Belarus threaten security

05.02

Coronavirus update: 216 patients, 7,815 new cases, 3 deaths

05.02

Slippery roads, strong winds warning issued by transport agency

05.02

Scientific council does not support lifting coronavirus restrictions

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

08:25

Coronavirus restriction changes from February 7

05.02

More British soldiers to arrive in Estonia this month

05.02

Coronavirus update: 216 patients, 7,815 new cases, 3 deaths

05.02

War in Ukraine could send 'cyber attacks' and 'refugees' to Estonia

11:17

Coronavirus update: 241 patients, 4,621 new cases, 6 deaths

04.02

Government agrees coronavirus restriction-lifting timetable

09:22

Sildaru fails to qualify for Beijing Big Air freestyle final

05.02

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from February 7

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: