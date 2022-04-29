Estonia's annual inflation hit 19 percent in April

News
Money.
Money. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonia's annual inflation reached 19 percent in April, the highest in the Eurozone according to data from Eurostat statistics agency's flash estimate. The average increase was 7.5 percent on year.

Lithuania and Latvia had the second and third highest increases, at 16.6 percent and 13.2 percent respectively.

Compared to March, prices rose by 4.1 percent in Estonia, 2.5 percent in Latvia and 1.9 percent in Lithuania.

According to the data, prices rose by 7.8 percent year-on-year in Germany and 5.4 percent in France.

The uptick has mainly been caused by a 38 percent rise in energy prices.  

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:05

2,000 new coronavirus cases, 100 patients in hospital — forecast

16:40

€63-million defense investments include Paldiski harbor expansion

16:13

Estonia's annual inflation hit 19 percent in April

16:04

Minister: Municipalities must bring waste management in line with the law

15:40

Head of Transport Administration Kaido Padar highest-paid state official

15:07

Coalition promises to pass Aliens Act amendments again unchanged

14:38

Aimar Ventsel: Ukrainians aren't Russians

14:16

Estonian air traffic firm reports losses in excess of €3 million for 2021

13:52

AirBaltic CEO: Passengers think Baltics are unsafe destinations

13:19

RIA: DDoS attacks on Estonian state-run sites ended Monday

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

25.04

Tax and customs authorities intercept 3.5 tons of cocaine at Muuga Harbor

28.04

Ukrainian refugees struggling to find housing, childcare in Estonia

28.04

Gallery: Tallinn's cafes, restaurants waiting for tourists

10:00

Mustamäe to turn 60

27.04

Ban on public meetings inciting hatred expanded to include all of Estonia

13:52

AirBaltic CEO: Passengers think Baltics are unsafe destinations

28.04

Incoming heritage chief deems it insensible to renovate Linnahall structure

27.04

Estonian angel investor sending aid convoys to Ukraine: This is personal

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: