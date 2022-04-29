Estonia's annual inflation hit 19 percent in April

Estonia's annual inflation reached 19 percent in April, the highest in the Eurozone according to data from Eurostat statistics agency's flash estimate. The average increase was 7.5 percent on year.

Lithuania and Latvia had the second and third highest increases, at 16.6 percent and 13.2 percent respectively.

Compared to March, prices rose by 4.1 percent in Estonia, 2.5 percent in Latvia and 1.9 percent in Lithuania.

According to the data, prices rose by 7.8 percent year-on-year in Germany and 5.4 percent in France.

The uptick has mainly been caused by a 38 percent rise in energy prices.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!