Estonia clocks fastest inflation in the Eurozone at 20.1 percent

Money counter.
Money counter. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The Eurostat flash estimate puts the annual inflation of the Eurozone at 8.1 percent and Estonia's on top therein at 20.1 percent.

Eurozone inflation was 7.4 percent in April. Energy prices continue to have the greatest effect in May, with price advance there jumping from 37.5 percent in April to 39.2 percent in May.

Food, alcohol and tobacco became more expensive by 7.5 percent in May, up from 6.3 in April.

Estonia's inflation was fastest among Eurozone members, with the flash estimate putting it at 20.1 percent. The April figure was 18.1 percent.

Following Estonia in May are Lithuania at 18.5 percent, Latvia (16.4 percent) and Slovakia (11.8 percent).

Price advance was slowest in Malta at just 5.6 percent.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

