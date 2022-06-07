Soaring energy prices main factor in CPI of 20 percent on year to May

The consumer price index (CPI) rose by 20.0 percent on year to May 2021, state agency Statistics Estonia says, driven primarily by soaring energy prices starting from last autumn.

Services alone were 28.8 percent more expensive than in May last year: goods cost 15.7 percent more.

Viktoria Trasanov, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said: "Electricity to the home was 146.3 percent more expensive, heat energy 61.2 percent more, pipeline gas 217.3 percent costlier and solid fuels 67.3 percent more expensive.

These housing-related price changes contributed over 40 percent of the total rise in the index, she added.

Between April and May this year, CPI rose by 1.9 percent, the agency says.

Of other sectors, price changes experienced in food and non-alcoholic beverages contributed a fifth of the CPI rise; transport slightly less than that.

Gasoline in May 2022 was 40.7 percent more expensive than in May 2021, while diesel fuel cost 55.3 percent more in May 2022, than a year earlier.

The largest rise in food products May 2021-May 2022 occurred with potatoes (125 percent rise), fresh fish (up 77.2 percent), other oils (62.3 percent), eggs (52.8 percent), and flour derived from cereals (43.3 percent).

CPI changes over past year. Source: Statistics Estonia

CPI changes by commodity groups. Source: Statistics Estonia

More detailed information is here, here and here.

Statistics Estonia collects and analyses data on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, collating this into its CPI statistical reports.

April's CPI of 19.0 percent was already the highest in the Eurozone at the time.

