Fuel prices rise again, gasoline at all-time high

Fuel prices in Estonia have risen again, with gasoline reaching an all-time record level.

As of Wednesday, 95 octane gas cost €2.119 per liter at pump, compared with €2.079 earlier in the week – itself a record level at the time.

98 octane rose to 2.169 per liter, while diesel is still below the two-euro mark per liter and now costs €1.949, compared with €1.889 per liter at the start of the week.

After a brief fall earlier last month, fuel prices started rising again; 95 octane's price of €2.059 per liter on May 18 was already an all-time record.

