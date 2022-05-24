Elering ready to start LNG floating terminal connection work

Work on constructing a pipeline connecting a proposed Liqueified Natural Gas (LNG) terminal in the port city of Paldiski can commence soon, pending an agreement between state-owned grid distributor Elering and the private sector.

The planned terminal would see a floating terminal – a ship specifically fitted out for the purpose – moored off Paldiski and supplying LNG both to Estonia and, via the Balticconnector pipeline linking the two countries, Finland, and a further move towards energy independence from Russia.

While the project has met some difficulties between the major players, Elering, fuel company Alexela, holding company Infortar and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, it is still projected to come on-line in the autumn.

Once Elering has agreed with the private sector on the final details on constructing the connecting pipeline, from the floating terminal to the quay, initial first work will begin on the construction of the crane assembly needed.

Elering already has most of the necessary equipment for the project, and Conx BM, part of the Alexela Group, has continued with the design of the pipeline's construction for several months.

The connecting pipeline will run from a land compressor station owned by Elering, to the floating terminal, while Elering has a special project team lined up who will put in place connecting pipeline, mostly comprising engineers with experience in the construction of the Balticconnector pipeline, which opened in December 2019.

