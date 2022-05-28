Dredging work completed at Paldiski LNG terminal site

Dredging work at the site for Alexela and Infortar's LNG terminal in the city of Paldiski was completed on Friday.

The effort in Lahepere Bay took a total of ten days and was carried out by dredger Pedro Alvares Cabral operated by Belgium's Jan de Nul.

Martti Talgre, executive manager for Infortar, said that work on the mooring quay can begin next week now that the bay is ready to receive big ships. The quay will be completed by September 1.

Talgre said that the developers are slightly ahead of schedule as dredging work was completed sooner than expected.

"We have launched construction in good faith to ensure supply security and will do everything we can to create a realistic alternative for Russian gas for both home consumers and industry by this fall. Once we have written confirmation from [grid operator] Elering for a pipeline and market links by November 30 at the latest, we can sign the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) rental contract, which is when we will have the full set for the terminal," Marti Hääl, chairman of the board of Alexela, said.

The Paldiski terminal will be completed in two stages – the first entails the mooring infrastructure and Balticconnector [gas pipeline between Estonia and Finland] link and a floating terminal, while the second stage will see a permanent solution put in place.

The terminal infrastructure is estimated to cost €40 million, renting an LNG ship for two years costs around €100 million to which the cost of Elering's pipeline connection is added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!