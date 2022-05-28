Dredging work completed at Paldiski LNG terminal site

News
LNG terminal dredging work.
Open gallery
13 photos
News

Dredging work at the site for Alexela and Infortar's LNG terminal in the city of Paldiski was completed on Friday.

The effort in Lahepere Bay took a total of ten days and was carried out by dredger Pedro Alvares Cabral operated by Belgium's Jan de Nul.

Martti Talgre, executive manager for Infortar, said that work on the mooring quay can begin next week now that the bay is ready to receive big ships. The quay will be completed by September 1.

Talgre said that the developers are slightly ahead of schedule as dredging work was completed sooner than expected.

"We have launched construction in good faith to ensure supply security and will do everything we can to create a realistic alternative for Russian gas for both home consumers and industry by this fall. Once we have written confirmation from [grid operator] Elering for a pipeline and market links by November 30 at the latest, we can sign the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) rental contract, which is when we will have the full set for the terminal," Marti Hääl, chairman of the board of Alexela, said.

The Paldiski terminal will be completed in two stages – the first entails the mooring infrastructure and Balticconnector [gas pipeline between Estonia and Finland] link and a floating terminal, while the second stage will see a permanent solution put in place.

The terminal infrastructure is estimated to cost €40 million, renting an LNG ship for two years costs around €100 million to which the cost of Elering's pipeline connection is added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:29

Some schools plan to use air purifiers in place of forced ventilation

16:39

Opposition baffled by Reform Party obstruction plan

15:50

Dredging work completed at Paldiski LNG terminal site

15:23

Estonian lawyers: Protection of victims of domestic violence insufficient

14:45

Swedbank: Purchasing power to fall 6 percent this year

14:40

Family doctors promise to solve family doctor shortage themselves

14:01

€2.8-million procurement for prosthetic limbs for EDF veterans announced

12:32

First ever legal graffiti wall opens up in Tallinn

11:30

Mother bear, cubs caught on Estonian forestry commission camera

10:35

Kaia Kanepi out of French Open in round three

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

26.05

Fox and bear take stroll together on quiet northern Estonian road

27.05

Real estate company: Scandinavians, Russians leaving Estonian market

27.05

Police seeking woman who pushed mother onto Tallinn train tracks

27.05

Russian Embassy in Tallinn blasts anti-war protesters with music

25.05

Estonian restaurants awarded Michelin stars

11:30

Mother bear, cubs caught on Estonian forestry commission camera

27.05

Study calls for new rail stop, traffic redesign in Tallinn's Kristiine

26.05

Gallery: Estonian skier Kelly Sildaru Barbie unveiled

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: