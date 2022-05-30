Gasoline prices set new Estonian record at €2.079

News
New record gas prices in Estonia. May 30, 2022.
New record gas prices in Estonia. May 30, 2022. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

While prices at the pump have varied slightly by fuel retailer in recent days, the price of the most popular 95-octane gasoline in some locations hit a new record high of €2.079 a liter, or $8.48 per gallon, in Estonia on Monday, surpassing the latest record set less than two weeks prior.

In Central Tallinn, for example, 95-octane gas at Circle K and Olerex cost €2.079 on Monday, up from €2.059 on May 18. Diesel also stood at €1.889, marking a significant increase on recent weeks. Nonetheless, these latest record-setting prices have not yet become predominant across the country.

The global oil market reached its highest point of the past two months on Monday at nearly $120 per barrel, as traders anticipate an EU agreement on restricting Russian oil imports to be reached this week.

The price of Brent crude oil futures for July, which is good through Tuesday, rose 0.3 percent, or by $0.37, to $119.80 per barrel, having briefly reached $120.50 per barrel meanwhile as well.

The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil traded in the U.S., meanwhile, increased 0.7 percent, or by $0.78, to $115.85, breaking the latest record just set last week.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:23

Tallinn public transport changes from June 1

16:57

First and only court session held in Vooglaid versus government case

16:31

Estonia's Cleveron Mobility to list on alternative First North market

16:16

Ülo Mattheus: Ukraine's free fall and rise

15:48

Tallinn high school principal in breach of language requirements resigns

15:12

Gasoline prices set new Estonian record at €2.079

14:49

EKRE wants to bring education minister no-confidence vote this week

14:23

More than 1,000 Estonian women sign up as defense volunteers in 3 months

13:50

Ministry supports Estonian companies developing smart defense products

13:16

Greek president visits Estonia

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

29.05

Mihkelson: Scholz and Macron paving way for more Russian violence

28.05

Gallery: USS Kearsarge calls in Tallinn after Siil exercise wraps up

09:01

Finnish military experts: Dispatching Finnish troops to Baltics pointless

29.05

President's economic advisor: Estonia's spending out of hand

10:39

FT: Baltic politicians annoyed by Scholz and Macron's Putin call

28.05

First ever legal graffiti wall opens up in Tallinn

28.05

Mother bear, cubs caught on Estonian forestry commission camera

27.05

Real estate company: Scandinavians, Russians leaving Estonian market

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: