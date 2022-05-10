Fuel prices in Estonia rise back towards €2-mark

Fuel prices in Estonia have risen back to close to the two-euro mark per liter.

As of Monday, 95 octane gas cost €1.979 per liter at Circle K and Neste filling stations, while 98 octane cost €2.023 per liter at Neste outlets.

Diesel now costs €1.899 per liter at pump at both companies' filling stations.

While gas prices rose above €2 per liter in mid-March, they fell back again just a few days later.

Raimo Vahtrik, Circle K's sales director told ERR that inflation in purchased fuel components, relating to the Ukraine war, as well as the need to source fuel from elsewhere than Russia, were behind the latest price increase.

While the EU has not instituted a union-wide ban on Russian oil imports, unlike the U.S. which has, Circle K itself does not sell fuel and related products of Russian origin, Vahtrik said.

Supply issues in war-torn Ukraine will also make their effects known on prices going forward, Vahtrik said. "Looking at how many oil refineries in Ukraine have been destroyed, it is not clear that the supply of fuel will increase."

--

