Fuel prices in Estonia rise back towards €2-mark

Economy
Fuel prices at a Circle K filling station in Estonia, as of May 9 2022.
Fuel prices at a Circle K filling station in Estonia, as of May 9 2022.
Economy

Fuel prices in Estonia have risen back to close to the two-euro mark per liter.

As of Monday, 95 octane gas cost €1.979 per liter at Circle K and Neste filling stations, while 98 octane cost €2.023 per liter at Neste outlets.

Diesel now costs €1.899 per liter at pump at both companies' filling stations.

While gas prices rose above €2 per liter in mid-March, they fell back again just a few days later.

Raimo Vahtrik, Circle K's sales director told ERR that inflation in purchased fuel components, relating to the Ukraine war, as well as the need to source fuel from elsewhere than Russia, were behind the latest price increase.

While the EU has not instituted a union-wide ban on Russian oil imports, unlike the U.S. which has, Circle K itself does not sell fuel and related products of Russian origin, Vahtrik said.

Supply issues in war-torn Ukraine will also make their effects known on prices going forward, Vahtrik said.  "Looking at how many oil refineries in Ukraine have been destroyed, it is not clear that the supply of fuel will increase."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

10:06

May 9 crowds in Tallinn around a third of those of previous years

09:37

Estonia's exports and imports at record high in March

09:04

Ministry teaming up with WHO to provide psychological first aid training

09:02

Police: May 9 celebrations have been largely peaceful in Estonia Updated

08:43

Fuel prices in Estonia rise back towards €2-mark

08:16

Rigiikogu passes Aliens Act amendments unchanged

09.05

Ministry bill aims to expand party funding watchdog's investigative powers

09.05

Experts: Putin's speech was full of cliches Updated

09.05

Tallinn's Rävala puiestee closed, transport diverted for Europe Day concert

09.05

Over 36,000 refugees seeking safety in Estonia Updated

09.05

Marti Kuusik acquittal enters into force

09.05

Slava Ukraini NGO founder wins European of the Year award

09.05

Moscow continues ignoring church leaders' pleas for peace

09.05

Maarja Vaino: Estonians invisible in Estonia

09.05

DDoS cyberattacks temporarily disrupt Estonian foreign ministry website

09.05

Russian ambassador to Estonia summoned over foreign minister comments

09.05

Expert: Troops making a last stand hard to beat

09.05

Embassy hosting events this week marking century of US-Estonian relations

09.05

Justice minister marks end of Second World War at Maarjamäe

09.05

Supplementary budget not to cater to culture sector

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: