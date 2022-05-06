Oil association: Estonia looking at cross-border fuel trade again

News
Neste filling station in Latvia.
Neste filling station in Latvia. Source: ERR
News

The Latvian government's Tuesday decision to lift motor fuels' biofuel component requirement until the end of 2023 will result in the return of cross-border fuel trade to Estonia and loss of tax revenue, Mart Raamat, chairman of the Estonian Oil Association, writes in daily Postimees.

"If the government's aim in drawing up the supplementary budget was to disadvantage Vladimir Putin, unfortunately, its reluctance to review excise policy will do the same for Estonian residents and companies," Mart Raamat notes in a Postimees opinion piece (link in Estonian).

Raamat said that almost all countries in the region and Europe have taken steps to lower extremely high fuel prices. "Therefore, the Latvian government's Tuesday decision to lift the bioadditives requirement until the end of 2023 hardly came as a surprise. The Latvians hope the move will lower prices at the pumps by 12-14 cents."

This would make gasoline 20 cents and diesel 10 cents cheaper compared to Estonia.

Even though average prices in gas stations have grown by 46 percent year-over-year, Estonia's finance minister saw no reason to lower the duties, Raamat remarked.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Postimees

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:00

Oil association: Estonia looking at cross-border fuel trade again

05.05

Land Board uploads new aerial photographs of Estonia

05.05

Center Party returns €843,000 illicit donation in full

05.05

Taavi Pern: The prosecution repeatedly warned journalists

05.05

Gallery: Canada, South Korea, Luxembourg flags raised at NATO CCDCOE

05.05

Estonia's 5G frequency license auction bids rise to €2.6 million

05.05

Prime minister: Press must be able to work freely

05.05

Price of salmon up 80 percent on year

05.05

EKRE leader: prosecution should not get to decide media content

05.05

Ukrainian refugee's 'Slava Ukraini' design chosen for new Estonian €2 coin

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

05.05

Estonia expels pro-Kremlin hate-speech individual

05.05

Ukrainian refugee's 'Slava Ukraini' design chosen for new Estonian €2 coin

05.05

Journalists fined over Swedbank piece raises Estonia press freedoms worries

05.05

Land Board uploads new aerial photographs of Estonia

03.05

Estonia jumps to fourth in 2022 World Press Freedom Index rankings

04.05

Estonian police prepared for spontaneous May 9 provocations

05.05

Estonia's strawberry growers once again searching for pickers

04.05

City dwellers increasingly ordering in at night

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: