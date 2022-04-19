Government agrees €730 million supplementary budget

News
Stenbock House, seat of the Estonian government.
Stenbock House, seat of the Estonian government. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

A €730 million supplementary budget was agreed upon by the government on Tuesday which will cover expenses related to security, Ukrainian refugees and rising living costs in Estonia.

€250 million has been laid aside for energy security, which covers reserves of gas and liquified natural gas (LNG) as well as creating additional capacity for storing LNG.

Money has also been allocated to strengthening surveillance of the eastern border, creating a siren warning system and sheltering places in big cities. Additionally, the Rescue Board will be able to increase its activities.

VAT has been reduced from 9 percent to 5 percent on media publications, the same level as in Lithuania and Latvia, to support fair competition and promote Estonian-language media.

The budget will also cover expenses arising from hosting war refugees which will see local governments reimbursed. The government will also create a one-time subsidy to cover costs related to renting properties which will be paid to the landlord.

Subsistence benefits will be raised from €150 to €200, which will cost €29 million. Funding has been set aside for subsidizing energy prices next winter.

A temporary change in fuel excise duties has also been introduced which will apply to agriculture and oil shale mining until April 30, 2023.

The budget has been sent to the Riigikogu and will be voted on next week.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:21

Taxi prices not affected by Yandex leaving market

18:03

Alexela chief: Operating on gas market the private sector's job

17:23

Riigikogu Open House Day to highlight Year of Libraries, civil protection

17:02

More than 600 refugees arrive in Estonia on Tuesday

16:35

Ukrainian parliament members visit Estonia

16:17

Chicken eggs among foods whose prices continue to rise

16:00

EKRE leader: Estonia has long since exceeded capacity for Ukraine refugees

15:38

Lost Russian supply forcing companies to buy expensive wood from Nordics

14:56

Global Estonian Report: April 20 – 27

13:48

Baerbock: We have much to learn from the Baltics in terms of defense

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

18.04

Paper: Biggest shipwreck of its kind unearthed at Tallinn construction site

13.04

Rapes in Ukraine prompt protest in front of Tallinn's Russian Embassy

10:28

Expert: We need to prepare for a difficult summer

18.04

Estonian ambassador: Finland likely to join NATO by end of year

12:48

Police to ban public meetings toting hostile symbols in northern Estonia Updated

18.04

Speed limits increasing on bigger Estonian highways

19.04

Estonian biathlon team's new service truck sparking international interest

19.04

Influenza spreading rapidly in Estonia this spring

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: