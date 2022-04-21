Some parties unsatisfied over supplementary budget support measure deals

News
Euros.
Euros. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Earlier this week, the Estonian government greenlit in principle the supplementary budget bill totaling €730 million. According to the Center Party, there were painful compromises for both sides involved, but the government is prepared to reach new deals this fall, including regarding a potential reform of the child benefit system.

Of the supplementary budget's €730 million, €170 million will be going to establishing Estonia's gas supply, and €30 million will be invested in the construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal.

A significant portion of the money — nearly €250 million — is indeed tied to energy security matters. In connection with rising energy prices, the government also intends to increase the subsistence level from the current €150 a month to €200. This will cost the state €29 million.

"We're now increasing the subsistence level to €200, which means that €200 is what people should be left with after necessary expenses," Minister of Finance Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) explained. "And one change is indeed that while rent payments were already included when calculating subsistence benefits but mortgage payments were not, then considering the situation that could arise in connection with the war in Ukraine — that there are certain sectors in which people may unexpectedly lose their jobs — then for a six month period, it will be possible to include mortgage payments when calculating subsistence benefits."

Pentus-Rosimannus said that an estimated 1,000 families will need subsistence benefits this year.

Also included in the supplementary budget are one-time €50 support payments to pensioners and families with children, at a total cost to the state of €30 million.

Center, however, had wanted €100 payments.

"We'll likely reach the paying out of this [support] in November, and yes, it is a one-off payment," the finance minister said. "We're not organizing any sort of separate additional submission of applications; no one has to specifically provide proof of anything or submit any applications. For me, this is essentially still part of society's broader safety net."

The opposition, meanwhile, is critical of the payment of such support.

"In a situation like this, there are several things you can do," commented Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) chairman Martin Helme. "One method is to take steps to suppress prices. When it comes to electricity, it is absolutely within the government's power to do so. Another option is to start taking money out of taxpayers' pockets, call it taxpayer support and then move this money from taxpayers' pockets to the major energy companies. This is the path that the current government has chosen to take."

The Center Party, Reform's coalition partner, claims it had greater ambitions for the supplementary budget. Center had also been hoping to reduce VAT on food as well as excise duties. According to Center parliamentary group chairman Jaanus Karilaid, there were painful compromises for both sides involved, but the government is prepared to reach new deals this fall.

"We have also shown willingness to reform the child benefit system and peg [the monthly child benefit] to the average wage," Karilaid said. "MPs' wages are pegged to the average wage, the elderly to the index. Child benefits should also actually be pegged with a corresponding formula; this would be more fair."

The exact distribution of supplementary budgetary funds will be published after the government gives the supplementary budget bill its final approval and the bill is submitted to the Riigikogu. This is currently slated to take place next week.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21.04

Minister: Several ways to provide LNG terminal developer with guarantee

21.04

Baerbock: Germany will support Estonian security, as Russian threat is real

21.04

Covid forecast: 2,500 new cases, less than 170 patients in hospital

21.04

State companies to pay over €124 million in dividends this year

21.04

It is now possible to register a traffic accident using a mobile phone

21.04

Nataliya Kuksa: Shame on you, Russia!

21.04

Russia shuts Baltic states' consulates in St. Petersburg, Pskov

21.04

Aggregate ratings: Reform Party increases lead

21.04

Economy minister: I will continue in office

21.04

Estonia on Russia's actions in Ukraine: This is genocide

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

20.04

Expert: We need to prepare for a difficult summer

21.04

Estonia on Russia's actions in Ukraine: This is genocide

21.04

Latvian Saeima: Russia committing genocide in Ukraine

13.04

Rapes in Ukraine prompt protest in front of Tallinn's Russian Embassy

18.04

Paper: Biggest shipwreck of its kind unearthed at Tallinn construction site

21.04

Baerbock: Germany will support Estonian security, as Russian threat is real

21.04

Ukrainian MPs in Estonia: Russian actions in Ukraine genocide

21.04

Riigikogu passes law banning symbols of aggression

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: