Supplementary budget bill passes first reading in Riigikogu

News
Session Hall of the Riigikogu.
Session Hall of the Riigikogu. Source: Erik Peinar/Riigikogu
News

The 2022 supplementary budget bill initiated by the Estonian government passed its first reading at an additional sitting of the Riigikogu on Wednesday night, as did three bills related to the supplementary budget.

The government's supplementary budget decisions totaled €732 million in volume, to which tax implications and changes to tax revenue-dependent costs were added, as a result of which the total volume of expenditures, investments and financing operations will equal €802.9 million.

Combined with supplementary budget measures, the general government deficit for this year has reached €1.72 billion, or 5.3 percent of Estonia's GDP.  

€257.3 million from the supplementary budget has been earmarked for strengthening energy security, €247.6 million for strengthening security and resistance, and €242.7 million for initial expenses related to war refugees. Before the decision had been made to draw up a supplementary budget, the government had allocated funds from its reserves to the strengthening of Estonia's crisis preparedness. Part of the money from the supplementary budget will go to pay these funds back, increasing the government's reserve, together with money rolled over from last year's budget, to €100 million.

The supplementary budget accounts for nearly 2.2 percent of Estonia's 2022 GDP as based on the Ministry of Finance's spring forecast. The impact of the supplementary budget on the budgetary position is nonetheless somewhat smaller, as the use of subsidies will see the state get some of the money back in taxes. Taking both factors into consideration, the impact on the nominal general government budget position this year will be €627 million, or 1.9 percent of the GDP.  

The state will have to finance measures with the help of its liquidity reserve as well as additional debt instruments. The issuance of short- and long-term bonds can be used as an instrument.

The supplementary budget's support measures and resulting negative cash flow will not increase the maximum permitted outstanding government debt of €7.2 billion.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Estonians abroad

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:15

Kalev Stoicescu: The horrible end of endless horror

11:42

More than 28,400 civil servants working in Estonia last year

11:16

Chief prosecutor: Swedbank money laundering article harmed investigation

10:55

Estonia's strawberry growers once again searching for pickers

10:14

55 ideas submitted to Tartu's participatory budget program

09:39

Journalists fined over Swedbank piece raises Estonia press freedoms worries

09:11

Supplementary budget bill passes first reading in Riigikogu

08:56

Inflation prompts unions to call for €700 minimum wage starting summer

08:05

Estonia expels pro-Kremlin hate-speech individual

04.05

Dynamo Kyiv to play FC Flora in Ukraine benefit match

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

03.05

Estonia jumps to fourth in 2022 World Press Freedom Index rankings

08:05

Estonia expels pro-Kremlin hate-speech individual

03.05

Tallinn population shrinks for first time in 15 years

04.05

Police to restrict traffic on Tallinn's Filtri tee on May 9

04.05

Why bring Tallinn Music Week to Narva?

04.05

Ambassador: Finland, Sweden joining NATO would create headaches for Russia

04.05

City dwellers increasingly ordering in at night

03.05

Two Tallinn public libraries start loaning out museum tickets for free

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: