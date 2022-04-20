Finance minister: Supplementary budget paid for with loan

Keit Pentus-Rosimannus
Keit Pentus-Rosimannus Source: ERR
While the government did not lower excise duties in the new supplementary budget, a number of measures were still introduced to support people, Minister of Finance Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) said on Tuesday.

Yesterday, the government agreed to a €730 million additional budget which will support those struggling with rising energy prices and fund costs related to war refugees.

"There are people in Estonia for whom this year is especially difficult, who are affected by energy prices, for example. They will have support for the autumn — €50 per child or pensioner," the minister told Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

She said reaching an agreement on the budget within the Reform-Center coalition was very difficult but added: "I appreciate that we were able to avoid a political stand-off."

Of the new budget, €250 million will be spent on ensuring Estonia's energy independence.

"We already do not consume Russian gas in Estonia now, but by the autumn we must have LNG capacity and one terawatt-hour of gas supply. These are important decisions which aim at disconnecting us completely from Russian gas," said Pentus-Rosimannus.

A loan has been taken out to cover the budget but the minister said it needed to "help strengthen security and the ability to manage".

Asked if this will be the only supplementary budget this year, Pentus-Rosimannus said she did not want to make predictions. "If we need to react quickly with an additional budget, we will do so," she said.

Editor: Helen Wright

