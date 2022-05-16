Karilaid: We will tie supplementary budget to government confidence vote

Center Party whip Jaanus Karilaid told ERR that the coalition has decided to tie the supplementary state budget vote to confidence in the government.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) met with Center MPs on Monday and it was decided to tie Estonia's supplementary budget to a vote of confidence.

"We agreed to support the supplementary budget and will be tying it to a confidence vote to take it forward and avoid getting bogged down in obstruction efforts," Karilaid sad.

Head of the opposition Conservative People's Party (EKRE) Martin Helme told ERR that this suggests last week's government row was a show. "It means Kaja Kallas has decided to give in to the Center Party," he said.

EKRE still do not support the supplementary budget. "It is our task to test the government. We do not like the budget in its current form. It is presented to the public using cynical lies. We do not support the budget," Helme said.

EKRE have submitted over 600 motions to amend the supplementary budget and associated bills.

The government can tie any bill it brings to the parliament to a confidence vote. This makes it possible to avoid stalling or obstruction tactics in the Riigikogu in the form of the opposition requesting breaks between voting over motions to amend.

