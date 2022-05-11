Tax revenue up 16.3 percent in Q1

News
Euros.
Euros. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Tax and Customs Board had taken in €2.6 billion in taxes by the end of the first quarter, with March revenue coming to €825.6 million.

Tax revenue grew for the third consecutive month and made up 21.2 percent of the annual forecast. Consumption taxes yielded the biggest share in growth of revenue.

The salary fund that affects labor tax receipt grew by 13.4 percent on year, mainly based on growth of average salary (8.4 percent). The number of jobs grew by 4.6 percent. The first quarter brought 10,300 more jobs than were registered in 2019. The wage fund grew fastest in accommodation and catering (28.8 percent).

Bonuses saw social tax receipt grow by 13.2 percent year-over-year in March, with quarterly growth at 12 percent and 24.3 percent of projected revenue in.

Personal income tax (state budget share) receipt was affected by returns and II pillar pension withdrawals. The board returned approximately €195 million in income tax in Q1, up €10 million from last year. Second pension pillar leavers paid €22 million in income tax. The local government portion of personal income tax grew by 11.9 percent.

VAT receipt followed high economic activity and double-figure inflation, lent speed by the war in Ukraine. VAT receipt for the first three months (€723 million) exceeds the 2021 level by 19.6 percent or €119 million. Total turnover of companies accelerated by 28.8 percent. Turnovers grew the most in commerce. Humanitarian aid purchased in Estonia was used to support people in Ukraine. VAT arrears remained unchanged at €164 million despite the recent crisis.

Excise duty receipt grew by 6.7 percent on year, with the duty on alcohol the fastest growing component (18.8 percent). The lifting of entertainment establishment's Covid rules contributed.

Fuel excise duty receipt grew by 4.8 percent in Q1 and 15.8 percent in March, this despite rapid price advance. The retail price of gasoline went up by 38.3 percent and sales by 13.9 percent on year. Diesel price advance was a staggering 53.2 percent, with sales up 9.7 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Ministry of Finance

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:22

Over 37,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled to Estonia

18:02

Minister blocks scrapping of concert agreement with St. Petersburg church

17:34

E-smaspäev triples Estonia's single-day online shopping turnover Monday

17:11

Kontaveit out of Rome tournament in round two

16:46

Center's interest in sharp family benefits boost straining ruling coalition

16:37

Ministry planning temporary wage subsidy scheme for transit workers

16:15

Lawyers: Societal life need not grind to halt during criminal proceedings

15:43

Tax revenue up 16.3 percent in Q1

15:43

Third of Estonia's conscripts do not continue reservist activities — audit

15:12

RIA agrees new 5-year Mobile-ID contract

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

10.05

Police: May 9 celebrations have been largely peaceful in Estonia Updated

10.05

City of Tartu asking state to remove Raadi Monument

05.05

Ukrainian refugee's 'Slava Ukraini' design chosen for new Estonian €2 coin

09:37

In 'historic first,' Reykjavik names streets after Baltic countries

10.05

Expert: Macron's latest Europe offer a no go for either Ukraine or Estonia

09.05

Maarja Vaino: Estonians invisible in Estonia

10.05

Study: Estonia's coronavirus wave receding slowly

10.05

May 9 crowds in Tallinn around a third of those of previous years

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: