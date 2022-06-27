Estonia's real estate market overheating but crash not expected

News
Apartment buildings in Tallinn.
Apartment buildings in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonia's real estate market is starting to resemble the situation just before the 2008 economic crash but experts believe a crash is not likely as owners are better insured now.

Before Midsummer, Bloomberg compared the real estate markets of 19 countries and found housing prices have risen significantly faster than rents and incomes in several countries. 

Estonian experts do not believe a crash comparible to 2008 is likely in Estonia.

Mihkel Eliste, an analyst at the real estate agency Arco Vara, told ERR if people who have taken out loans feel they can no longer pay them back and the risks become too high, they will sell their assets.

"If everyone decides to sell at once, it can lead to oversupply. This in turn can lead to a drop in prices. This situation could cause an increase in social tensions, as real estate investors start to shift rising credit costs to the rental market," he said, suggesting rents could start to rise.

But Eliste said real estate investors in Estonia can meet their loan repayments.

Tõnu Mertsina, Swedbank's chief economist, said while the ratio of apartment prices to wages has deteriorated since 2021 the situation is not the same as it was before the financial crisis.

"It may seem strange or surprising, but actually in 2005-2007 a lot more was paid per square meter," he said.

The demand for apartments is at its highest in 20 years but while there are plenty of buyers, there are not enough apartments for sale. Combined with high inflation, this is causing the housing market to become overvalued.

Mertsina told ERR it is difficult to estimate by exactly how much. It is unlikely the situation will change in the near future.

"Real wages will decrease and apartment prices will continue to rise rapidly this autumn and in the first half of next year. Affordability will continue to deteriorate sharply," he said.

But compared to 15 years ago, fewer loans are being given out and both investors and banks are better insured making a sudden crash unlikely.

Housing prices are also rising due to shortages of labor and building materials which means construction projects are being put on hold. Last month, Estonia's inflation was approximately 20 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:50

Almost 44,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Estonia

12:41

Estonian Weather Service issues high temperature warning Updated

12:23

Health Board monitors water quality in over a hundred public bathing sites

12:11

Nearly 40 public water taps installed in Tallinn to quench summer thirst

11:55

Valga municipality seeking tenants for town's oldest building

11:25

Estonia's party leaders continue coalition discussions on Monday Updated

11:25

Uibo wins Estonian decathlon title but misses out on World Championship

10:23

Report: Estonian businesses reliant on Russia, Belarus must mitigate risks

09:58

Serious electric scooter accidents reported in Tallinn, Tartu

09:25

Canada deploys warships to Baltic Sea

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.06

Heatwave, holiday break brings crowds to official Haabneeme beach

23.06

Kallas: Estonia would be 'wiped from map' under existing NATO plans

12:41

Estonian Weather Service issues high temperature warning Updated

08:42

NATO set to 'significantly reinforce' eastern flank — media

08:08

Estonia's real estate market overheating but crash not expected

25.06

Jaanipäev incidents mostly concerned drink driving, traffic collisions

09:58

Serious electric scooter accidents reported in Tallinn, Tartu

26.06

Isamaa leader: Claims that coalition talks nearing deal 'far from true'

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: