Statistics: Dwelling Price Index up 21 percent on year to Q1 2022

The Dwelling Price Index rose by 21 percent on year to the first quarter of 2022 (Q1 2022), state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

Egne Säinast, Statistics Estonia analyst, said that: "Compared with Q4 2021, the prices of apartments rose by 8 percent and the prices of houses by 5.4 percent, as of Q1 2022."

Apartment prices rose by 20.2 percent and house prices by 22.8 percent on year to Q1 2022, she added.

The index rose 7.1 percent between Q4 2021 and Q1 2022, Statistics Estonia reports.

The Dwelling Price Index expresses the changes in the square meter prices of transactions made by households for the purchase of dwellings and it is compiled for apartments and houses (detached, semi-detached and terraced houses), Statistics Estonia says.

Dwelling price index changes. Source: Statistics Estonia

Statistics Estonia: Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index up 13.9 percent on year

Meanwhile, the Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index rose by 13.9 percent on year to Q1 2022, Statistics Estonia says.

Between Q4 2021 and Q1 2022, the index rose by 3.7 percent, the agency says.

The Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index expresses the changes in the prices of the acquisition of dwellings new to the household sector and other goods and services that households purchase in their role as owner-occupiers.

The index consists of the acquisition of dwellings, other services related to the acquisition of dwellings, major repairs and maintenance, and insurance connected with dwellings.

Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data when compiling the above indices, as commissioned by the Ministry of Finance.

