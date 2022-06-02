Estonia's industrial production growth slowed in April

In April 2022, the total production of industrial enterprises increased by 3.8 percent at constant prices compared to April 2021, data from Statistics Estonia shows. The biggest fall was in the mining sector.

Output increased in two of the three industrial sectors: by 3.7 percent in manufacturing and by 9.6 percent in electricity production. In mining, output fell by 13.0 percent.

Industry is the largest sector of the economy and an important driver of economic growth, the agency said.

Helle Bunder, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said in April, production volumes increased in more than a half of manufacturing activities.

"But the growth has slowed down slightly compared to recent months," noted Bunder.

Among the activities with the largest shares, there was an increase in production in the manufacture of electronic products (7.9 percent), building materials (5.2 percent), food products (5.7 percent) and wood (0.8 percent).

Output decreased in the manufacture of fabricated metal products (3.8 percent) and furniture (2.4 percent).

66.8 percent of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market.

The share of export sales was the highest in the manufacture of computers and electronic products. According to unadjusted data, the export sales of manufacturing production increased by 20.9 percent and domestic sales by 29 percent at current prices compared to April 2021.

In April compared to March, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production increased by 0.8 percent and the production of manufacturing by 0.9 percent.

In energy production, compared to April 2021, the volume of electricity production (in megawatt-hours) increased by 27.9 percent, while the production of heat decreased by 0.6 percent.

