Statistics Estonia: May's industrial production growth remains slow

News
In May, production volumes increased in over a half of Estonia's manufacturing activities,
In May, production volumes increased in over a half of Estonia's manufacturing activities, Source: Postimees/Scanpix
News

According to data provided by Statistics Estonia, in May 2022, the total production of industrial enterprises increased by 4.8 percent at constant prices in comparison to May 2021. Output increased in all three industrial sectors, with manufacturing growing by 2.2 percent, electricity production up 34.2 percent and a 25.5 percent rise in mining.

Helle Bunder, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that May was similar to April, in that manufacturing was slow. However, Bunder added that, "Output increased in mining due to the extraction of peat and also in the energy sector due to the rising domestic electricity production."

Volume index and trend of production in manufacturing, January 2010 - May 2022 Source: Statistics Estonia

In May, over half of Estonia's manufacturing industries saw an increase in production volumes, though there were several larger areas in which output levels remained unchanged or decreased.

There were increases in the manufacture of electronic products (20 percent), electrical equipment (19.2 percent) and a 19 percent growth in machinery and equipment n.e.c. Output remained more or less the same in the manufacture of fabricated metal products, which grew by just 0.3 percent and food products, up by 0.8 percent. However, output from the manufacture of wood decreased by 1.6 percent.

Change in volume index of industrial production compared to corresponding month of previous year (adjusted according to number of working days) Source: Statistics Estonia

67.2 percent of Estonia's total manufacturing output was sold to external markets, with computers and electronic products accounting for the highest share of export sales. According to unadjusted data, export sales increased by 31 percent and domestic sales by 27.2 percent on year, at current prices.

The seasonally adjusted total for industrial production fell by 0.3 percent in May, compared to April, and the production of manufacturing also saw a 2.2 percent decrease.

In the energy sector, the volume of electricity production (in megawatt-hours) increased by 88.4 percent from April to May, while heat production dropped by 3.2 percent. 

More detailed information about industrial activities in Estonia can be found here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:34

Second 5G license auction reaches €5.7-million mark

14:11

Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir: Born out of a dream

13:25

Long-serving Tallinn education board chief leaving office

13:07

Sanctions continuing to create logistical headaches at border

12:35

Mägi warms up for World Championships with win in 300 meters at Pärnu

11:52

Man dies in Narva apartment fire

11:12

Portal: Kersna remaining in office 'absurd', according to some commentators

10:37

Setos celebrate 16th Leelo Day with traditional singing and joy

10:07

Turkey still threatening to scotch Finland, Sweden NATO membership

09:44

Statistics Estonia: May's industrial production growth remains slow

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.07

Estonia's annual inflation rises to 22 percent, highest in Eurozone

03.07

Estonian Navy to be substantially expanded in coming years

01.07

Mihkelson: Creating Kaliningrad sanctions exception sends wrong signal

15.06

Pro-Kremlin provocateur expelled from Estonia

01.07

Health Board urges caution on beaches after person steps on 'sea urchin'

10:07

Turkey still threatening to scotch Finland, Sweden NATO membership

03.07

ECJ agrees with listeria-hit fish firm over processing plant closures

02.07

Gallery: Car-Free Avenue opens in Tartu

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: