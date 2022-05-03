Statistics: Industrial production up nearly 8 percent on year to March

The manufacturing sector remains one of the largest employers in Estonia (picture is illustrative).
The manufacturing sector remains one of the largest employers in Estonia (picture is illustrative). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Total production at industrial enterprises in Estonia rose by 7.8 percent at constant prices compared on year to March, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

Output increased in all three sectors: By 21.3 percent in energy production, 6.6 percent in manufacturing and 5.2 percent in mining, the agency says.

Helle Bunder, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said production volumes increased in most manufacturing activities.

Among those activities with the largest shares, there was a rise in production in the manufacture of electronic products fabricated metal products (rose by 11.8 percent), manufacture of wooden products  (by 9.0 percent) the manufacture of electronic products (5.9 percent) and with food products (3.9 percent), Statistics Estonia says.

Production volumes fell, on the other hand, in the manufacture of chemical products (by 6.4 percent) and shale oil (5.4 percent).

Manufacturing production volume index and trend. Source: Statistics Estonia

67.1 percent of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market, with the share of export sales being highest in the manufacture of computers and electronic products.

According to unadjusted data, the export sales of manufacturing production rose by 26.8 percent, and domestic sales by 35.9 percent at current prices compared with March 2021.

Between March and February this year, seasonally adjusted total industrial production increased by 5.1 percent, with the production of manufacturing doing the same, by 2.5 percent.

In energy production, on year to March, the volume of electricity production (in megawatt-hours) rose by 88.7 percent and the production of heating fell by 7.5 percent.

On-year change in manufacturing production volume index. Source: Statistics Estonia

Industry is the largest sector of the economy and an important driver of economic growth. The index of industrial production covers the economic indicators of three industrial activities: Mining, energy production, and manufacturing, the agency says.

Statistics Estonia compiles the "Production indices" statistical data for the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications with the aim to determine the economic situation in Estonia.

More detailed information is here and here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

