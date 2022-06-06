Statistics Estonia: Job vacancies rise to over 13,000 in Q1

According to data provided by Statistics Estonia, in the first quarter of 2022, there were 13,076 job vacancies in Estonian enterprises, institutions and organizations. This is a 38 percent increase on figures from the same quarter in 2021. More than 4,000 workers left their jobs in Q1 on the initiative of their employers.

In the first quarter of 2022, there were a total of 631,445 posts in Estonia, whether occupied or vacant, with the largest share in the manufacturing, trade, and education sectors.

The highest number of job vacancies during the first quarter were in wholesale and retail trade (2,515), manufacturing (1,530), and education (1,480) sectors.

According to Argo Tarkiainen, analyst at Statistics Estonia, vacant positions accounted for 2.1 percent of the total number of posts in Estonia during the first quarter of 2022, with 32 percent of them in the public sector. "The rate of job vacancies was highest in information and communication, as well as financial and insurance activities, and lowest in real estate activities," said Tarkiainen.

The vast majority of the vacant posts were in Harju County (80 percent), which includes Tallinn City (70 percent). This was followed by Tartu County (6.2percent) and Ida-Viru County (2.7percent). Harju and Valga counties had the highest job vacancy rates (percentage of vacant positions in comparison to total number of jobs) during the first quarter, with the lowest rates Jõgeva and Hiiu counties.

During the first quarter, 50,013 people were hired in Estonia and 44,193 vacated their positions. Labor flows are characterized by labor turnover (the number of employees who leave their positions as a percentage of the total number employed), which decreased by 7 percent in comparison to the same period in 2021. "The number of new hires and the number of employees who left their jobs were both highest in (the) wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing and construction (sectors). 4,640 employees left their jobs on their employer's initiative, which represented 10 percent of (the total number of) employees who left work (during the first quarter of 2022)," said Tarkiainen.

More detailed data from Statistics Estonia can be found here and here.

