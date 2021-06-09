Statistics: 9,500 job vacancies in first quarter of 2021

Office. Source: Wikimedia commons
In the first quarter of the year, there were 9,443 job vacancies in the enterprises, institutions and organizations of Estonia - a 10 percent increase compared to 2020, data from Statistics Estonia shows. More than 7,000 people left their jobs on the employer's initiative.

The total number of vacant and occupied posts was 630,683. The number of vacant posts was the biggest in the economic activities of wholesale and retail trade (1,365), manufacturing (1,243) and education (1,138).

Argo Tarkiainen, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that 36 percent of all job vacancies were in the public sector.

"Most of the vacant posts were in Harju county (75 percent), including Tallinn city (65 percent), followed by Tartu county (8.3 percent) and Ida-Viru county (6.4 percent). The rate of job vacancies was the lowest in Jõgeva and Põlva counties," Tarkiainen said.

The rate of job vacancies by county, 1st quarter 2021-2020. Source: Statistics Estonia.

In the first quarter, 51,457 persons were hired and 49,335 persons left their jobs.

Labor flows are characterized by labor turnover, the total number of engaged employees and employees who left, which increased by 16 percent compared to the first quarter of 2020.

"The number of employees hired as well as the number of employees who left their job were the highest in wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing, and construction. 7,480 employees – 15 percent of all those who left work – left their job on the employer's initiative," Tarkiainen said. 

Editor: Helen Wright

