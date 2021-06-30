Statistics: Retail trade enterprise turnover up 18 percent from May 2020

The turnover of retail trade enterprises was €778 million in the month of May, up 18 percent from last year at constant prices, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

Jaanika Tiigiste, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, explained that turnover growth of retail trade enterprises in May was mostly influenced by stores selling manufactured goods, where turnover increased by 32 percent. "The reopening of shopping centers and stores selling building materials in early May helped to boost the turnover of stores selling manufactured goods," Tiigiste added.

Compared to May 2020, the turnover of stores selling manufactured goods grew in all economic activities. The biggest increase was recorded in the turnover of stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear (58 percent).

The increase in turnover in stores selling second-hand goods and in non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sale) was 40 percent, it was 33 percent in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials, also above average.

Compared to May 2020, turnover increased by 3 percent in grocery stores and by 14 percent in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel.

Compared to April, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 17 percent. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, turnover increased by 6 percent.

In the first five months of 2021, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 11 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Turnover volume index of retail trade enterprises, January 2011-May 2021 Source: Statistics Estonia

For more data, see Statistics Estonia's section in internal trade. For even more detailed data, check the statistical database.

--

