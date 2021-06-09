Statistics: Exports up 51 and imports up 54 percent year on year

Economy
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Sillamäe Port. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
Economy

in April, exports of goods increased by 54 percent and imports by 51 percent year on year, data from Statistics Estonia shows. The trade growth was influenced by last year's low reference base as well as by the increase in exports and imports of mineral products, electrical equipment and transport equipment.

In April, Estonia's exports and imports of goods amounted to €1.6 billion at current prices. The monthly export value exceeded €1.5 billion for the first time. The trade deficit was €78 million , having increased by €10 million compared to April 2020.

Evelin Puura, a leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that higher prices of materials as well as increased volumes had a significant impact on trade growth in April. "In April last year, exports decreased by 17 percent and imports by 22 percent, as the free movement of goods was restricted in the EU," added Puura.

The main commodities exported were mineral products, electrical equipment, and wood and articles of wood. Compared to April 2020, the biggest increases occurred in the exports of mineral products (up by €173 million), electrical equipment (up by €88 million) and transport equipment (up by €75 million).

The main partner country for Estonia's exports in goods was Finland, followed by the U.S. and Latvia. The biggest increase occurred in exports to the U.S., with larger dispatches of telecommunication equipment, shale oil and processed fuel oil. Exports increased also to the Netherlands, where more processed fuel oil was exported, and to Latvia, where exports of transport equipment played the biggest role.

Goods of Estonian origin accounted for 70 percent of the total exports of goods. The exports of domestic goods increased by 53 percent and re-exports by 55 percent. The biggest rise occurred in the exports of processed mineral oils, telecommunication equipment, wood pellets, coniferous sawn windows and prefabricated wooden buildings of Estonian origin.

The main commodities imported to Estonia were electrical equipment, mineral products, transport equipment, and machinery and mechanical appliances. The imports of transport equipment increased the most (up by €120 million), followed by imports of mineral fuels (up by €95 million) and electrical equipment (up by €84 million).

Goods were imported most from Finland, Russia and Germany. Imports increased most from Russia, with more mineral products imported; from Germany, with increased imports of passenger cars, and from the U.S. on account of electrical equipment.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

LATEST NEWS

15:30

Central Bank: Q1 2021 current account deficit was €323 million

15:29

State has no overview of vaccine shipments in July and August

15:16

Graduation ceremonies mostly taking place outdoors this year

14:58

Coronavirus round-up: May 31 - June 6

14:32

Unclear if outgoing Estonian ambassador to Belarus to be replaced

13:59

Sundance Institute chooses Estonian director's film for support

13:28

Estonia EU representative joins calls for Finland to ease entry regime

12:54

Statistics: 9,500 job vacancies in first quarter of 2021

12:24

Tartu smart bikes have traveled five million kilometers in two years

12:16

200 new members join Isamaa before chairman election

11:53

Gallery: Newly renovated Palm House opens at Tallinn Botanical Garden

11:32

EKRE, Isamaa planning vote of no-confidence in prime minister

11:30

EDF commander: Afghanistan mission gave Estonian soldiers confidence

11:07

18-year old Estonian gets first career Grand Slam match victory

10:42

Pekka Haavisto: No specific time frame on restoring labor migration

10:33

Health Board: 68 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

10:19

Top conductor: Opera house discussions mired in cognitive dissonance

09:55

Statistics: Exports up 51 and imports up 54 percent year on year

09:19

Party ratings: Relative stability for major parties

09:08

Foreign, interior ministers join Center Party

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: