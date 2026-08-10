Estonian exports and imports rise 15% in June, trade deficit hits €413M

Exports and imports of goods rose by 15 percent on year to June, Statistics Estonia reported.

Exports of goods totaled close to €1.7 billion, while imports came to nearly €2.1 billion at current prices, the agency said.

Exports of goods grew by 8 percent over the first six months of 2026, while imports rose by 7 percent over the same period.

Statistics Estonia reported the balance of trade stood in deficit at €413 million as of June.

Commenting on the results, Evelin Puura, the foreign trade expert at Statistics Estonia, said exports and imports of goods grew by 4 percent in the first quarter. This growth accelerated in the second quarter, Puura said, when exports were up by 13 percent and imports by 11 percent compared with a year earlier.

In the first six months of 2026, exports of goods amounted to nearly €10.1 billion and imports to nearly €12 billion at current prices.

"In the first half of the year, the main commodities exported were electrical equipment as well as agricultural products and food preparations, while the main commodities imported were electrical equipment and transport equipment. The main export partners were Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Sweden, and the main import partners were Finland, Germany and Latvia," Puura said.

Foreign trade. Source: Statistics Estonia

Exports of goods to Finland grew the most in June

The main commodities exported in June were electrical equipment (14 percent of total exports), agricultural products and food preparations (12 percent of the total) and transport equipment (11 percent). The biggest increases were in mineral products (up by €62 million, or 62 percent), base metals and articles of base metal (which rose by €28 million, or 25 percent), and agricultural products and food preparations (up by €27 million, or 15 percent), including wheat, rapeseed oil, cocoa paste and peas.

Goods of Estonian origin accounted for 64 percent of total exports in June, with dispatches up 15 percent year on year. The biggest increases were in electrical equipment (including parts), base metals and articles of base metal (including metal structures), and mineral products (including shale fuel oil). Re-exports, or exports of previously imported goods, increased 15 percent, led by mineral products.

The top destinations for exports were Finland (16 percent of total exports), Latvia (11 percent of the total) and Lithuania (9 percent). The main commodities exported were electrical equipment to Finland and transport equipment to Latvia and Lithuania. Exports grew most to Finland (up €54 million, or 26 percent) and the Netherlands (increased by €43 million, or 94 percent), driven by more mineral products, including natural gas to Finland and shale fuel oil to the Netherlands.

Main import partners were Finland, Germany and Latvia

Estonia's main imports in June were electrical equipment (15 percent of the total), transport equipment (14 percent) and food preparations (12 percent). Mineral product imports rose by €90 million (a rise of 86 percent), while electrical equipment increased by €70 million (up by 29 percent).

Finland, Germany and Latvia were the main import partners (at 11 percent each). Mineral products primarily derived from Finland, food preparations from Latvia and transport equipment from Germany. Imports rose most from the Netherlands (€48 million, or 47 percent), Finland (€44 million, 24 percent) and Latvia (€43 million, 24 percent).

Statistics Estonia compiled the above data on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications. More detailed information is available from Statistics Estonia's site here, here and here.

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