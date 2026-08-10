X!

Estonian exports and imports rise 15% in June, trade deficit hits €413M

News
Muuga Harbor, Estonia's largest cargo port. Photo is illustrative.
Muuga Harbor, Estonia's largest cargo port. Photo is illustrative. Source: Jaan Kronberg/HHLA TK Estonia
News

Exports and imports of goods rose by 15 percent on year to June, Statistics Estonia reported.

Exports of goods totaled close to €1.7 billion, while imports came to nearly €2.1 billion at current prices, the agency said.

Exports of goods grew by 8 percent over the first six months of 2026, while imports rose by 7 percent over the same period.

Statistics Estonia reported the balance of trade stood in deficit at €413 million as of June.

Commenting on the results, Evelin Puura, the foreign trade expert at Statistics Estonia, said exports and imports of goods grew by 4 percent in the first quarter. This growth accelerated in the second quarter, Puura said, when exports were up by 13 percent and imports by 11 percent compared with a year earlier.

In the first six months of 2026, exports of goods amounted to nearly €10.1 billion and imports to nearly €12 billion at current prices.

"In the first half of the year, the main commodities exported were electrical equipment as well as agricultural products and food preparations, while the main commodities imported were electrical equipment and transport equipment. The main export partners were Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Sweden, and the main import partners were Finland, Germany and Latvia," Puura said.

Foreign trade. Source: Statistics Estonia

Exports of goods to Finland grew the most in June

The main commodities exported in June were electrical equipment (14 percent of total exports), agricultural products and food preparations (12 percent of the total) and transport equipment (11 percent). The biggest increases were in mineral products (up by €62 million, or 62 percent), base metals and articles of base metal (which rose by €28 million, or 25 percent), and agricultural products and food preparations (up by €27 million, or 15 percent), including wheat, rapeseed oil, cocoa paste and peas.

Goods of Estonian origin accounted for 64 percent of total exports in June, with dispatches up 15 percent year on year. The biggest increases were in electrical equipment (including parts), base metals and articles of base metal (including metal structures), and mineral products (including shale fuel oil). Re-exports, or exports of previously imported goods, increased 15 percent, led by mineral products.

The top destinations for exports were Finland (16 percent of total exports), Latvia (11 percent of the total) and Lithuania (9 percent). The main commodities exported were electrical equipment to Finland and transport equipment to Latvia and Lithuania. Exports grew most to Finland (up €54 million, or 26 percent) and the Netherlands (increased by €43 million, or 94 percent), driven by more mineral products, including natural gas to Finland and shale fuel oil to the Netherlands.

Main import partners were Finland, Germany and Latvia

Estonia's main imports in June were electrical equipment (15 percent of the total), transport equipment (14 percent) and food preparations (12 percent). Mineral product imports rose by €90 million (a rise of 86 percent), while electrical equipment increased by €70 million (up by 29 percent).

Finland, Germany and Latvia were the main import partners (at 11 percent each). Mineral products primarily derived from Finland, food preparations from Latvia and transport equipment from Germany. Imports rose most from the Netherlands (€48 million, or 47 percent), Finland (€44 million, 24 percent) and Latvia (€43 million, 24 percent).

Statistics Estonia compiled the above data on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications. More detailed information is available from Statistics Estonia's site here, here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:05

Pharmacy vending machines to fall under Competition Authority control

12:25

Review: A completely brand new day

12:13

Estonia's athletes have disappointing first day at European champs in Birmingham

12:09

Incoming Pärnu alliance picks leaders, signs coalition agreement

11:41

Young Estonian 'Buckshot Roulette' developer: Games are art, scene is growing

11:35

Rescuers extinguish Rääma peat‑bog fire Updated

11:23

Careless waste handling attracts rodents to the city Updated

11:05

Expert: U.S. mood toward Ukraine shifts as Zelenskyy now seen as a winner

10:28

People from 224 different ethnic nationalities living in Estonia

10:02

Opinion Festival panel: AI forcing scientists to alter working habits and values

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.08

Estonia axes unemployment benefit for young people finishing conscription

10.08

Nissan Skyline GT-R hits 416 kph for a new Estonian record at the One Mile Challenge

10.08

Estonian rally driver hit with ban after Finland police booking

10.08

Estonian seal-watching tour attracts the animals with classical music

10.08

Estonia's ruling coalition loses majority after 2 MPs quit parties Updated

10.08

Southeastern Estonian lighthouse draws visitors with close-up Russia views

10.08

Tartu Old Town bar owners concerned about residential development

08.08

Canadian Estonian family still thriving 30 years after return to homeland

10.08

Prime Minister on minority government: We need to make compromises to go on

10.08

Study links long COVID-19 to surge in new chronic illnesses in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo