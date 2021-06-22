Statistics: Dwelling Price Index rose by 6.6 percent

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Apartments at Kopli liinid in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

In the first quarter of 2021, the Dwelling Price Index increased by 6.6 percent compared both to the fourth and the first quarter of 2020, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

The Dwelling Price Index expresses the changes in the square meter prices of transactions made by households for the purchase of dwellings and it is compiled for apartments and houses (detached, semi-detached and terraced houses).

Egne Säinast, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that, in the first quarter, the Dwelling Price Index was again influenced the most by the rising prices of apartments in Tallinn.

"The prices of apartments in Estonia as a whole increased by 7.5 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and by 8.6 percent compared to the first quarter of 2020," said Säinast.

In the first quarter, the prices of houses rose by 4.5 percent compared to the previous quarter and by 2.2 percent compared to the first quarter of 2020.

In the first quarter, the Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index increased by 5.5 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and by 6.5 percent compared to the first quarter of 2020.

The Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index expresses the changes in the prices of the acquisition of dwellings new to the household sector and other goods and services that households purchase in their role as owner-occupiers.

The index consists of the acquisition of dwellings, other services related to the acquisition of dwellings, major repairs and maintenance, and insurance connected with dwellings. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:24

Court: EKRE must apologize to Indrek Tarand

10:10

AK: Lifted restrictions not yet led to more arrivals from Russia, Finland

09:51

Statistics: Dwelling Price Index rose by 6.6 percent

09:23

Party ratings: Support for Reform falls to lowest since 2019

09:02

Kontaveit Eastbourne round one encounter rained off

08:55

Estonia planning to send assistance to Lithuanian-Belarusian border

08:34

Kaia Kanepi pulls out of Tokyo Olympics

08:25

More heat records broken on Monday

21.06

Kontaveit rises two places in WTA rankings

21.06

Audit office: KredEx loan refusals not adequately explained to applicants

21.06

Estonian master's thesis on ferry sinking in spotlight in Sweden

21.06

Police raid finds one of largest cannabis hauls of recent years

21.06

Perling to stay with Isamaa after leadership defeat

21.06

96,750 coronavirus vaccine doses due in Estonia this week

21.06

Gallery: Choir music awards

21.06

Police officer injured after dangerous driver's central Tallinn rampage

21.06

Riigikogu parties looking for solution to filibustering

21.06

Isamaa leader: No fear about EKRE ahead of local elections

21.06

Child suicides reached record levels last year

21.06

UK paper: Tallinn online gaming firm one of several exploiting loopholes

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: