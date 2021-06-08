Statistics: Increase in foreign and domestic tourists in April

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A hotel in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

In April, Estonian accommodation establishments served 59,000 tourists, which is over three times more than in April last year, data from Statistics Estonia shows. The numbers of foreign and domestic tourists both increased.

Helga Laurmaa, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that the increase in the number of tourists was mainly due to the fact that the use of accommodation establishments was limited in April last year.

"This year, people behaved much more confidently and accommodation establishments served 50,000 domestic tourists, which is over three times as many as in the same month last year," noted Laurmaa.

The number of accommodated foreign tourists remained low, although it was nearly six times higher than in April last year. Accommodation establishments served 9,000 foreign tourists in total. There were over 1,000 tourists each from Finland and Latvia, 726 tourists from Germany, 634 tourists from Lithuania and 596 tourists from Russia.

The majority of foreign tourists preferred to stay overnight in Harju county, followed by Tartu, Pärnu and Viljandi counties. In the case of domestic tourists, 40 percent were accommodated in Harju county, 13 percent in Tartu county and 9 percent in Pärnu county.

Tourists spent a total of 129,000 nights in accommodation establishments – domestic tourists accounted for 75 percent and foreign tourists for 25 percent of the nights spent. There was a twofold increase in the total number of nights spent.

In April, there were 915 accommodation establishments open for tourists in Estonia, which is 10 percent more than the year before. There were 19,000 rooms and 44,000 bed places available for guests. The room occupancy rate was 15 percent. The average cost of a guest night was €28 per person – this is €9 higher than in April last year, when prices were very low. The average cost of an overnight stay was €29 in Harju county, €28 in Pärnu county, and €26 in Ida-Viru and Tartu counties.

Accommodated domestic and foreign tourists, April 2021. Source: Statistics Estonia

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:46

Minister: Bar opening time restrictions will be lifted on Friday

13:27

Daily: Kallas sees Center too tainted to put up viable president candidate

12:54

Finance ministry wants to reduce cash-in-hand wages on building sites

12:23

Orchid rediscovered on Saaremaa after 120 years

11:49

Maternity wards still restricting access to fathers

11:11

Finance minister: OECD meddling in tax policy bad for small countries

10:47

Isamaa, EKRE submit no-confidence motion in defense minister Updated

10:47

Health Board: 86 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:26

Statistics: Industrial production volumes up by 17 percent

09:58

Former ministers: Estonia should not be shy in dealings with Finland

09:23

AK: Finland preparing to open borders for seaborne commuters

08:51

Statistics: Increase in foreign and domestic tourists in April

08:33

Estonian hurdler second over 400m in Turku, close to own PB

07.06

Study: Alcohol consumption, related deaths in 2020 up from prior year

07.06

Retro festival We Love The 90s to take place in July, Scooter to headline

07.06

Law experts: State should finance academic law education in one university

07.06

Ambassador to Finland: Labor migration situation wrong, unfair and tragic

07.06

Committee approves bill to terminate tax exemption for home loan interest

07.06

Conductor Tõnu Kaljuste to receive first Eri Klas scholarship

07.06

Estonian Alcohol and Soft Drinks Industry museum opens

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: