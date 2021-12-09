Statistics: Most job vacancies in education, trade and manufacturing

There were 11,518 job vacancies in the enterprises, institutions and organizations of Estonia in the third quarter of 2021, data from Statistics Estonia shows. This number increased by a third year-on-year and more than 8,500 people left their jobs on the employer's initiative.

The total number of vacant and occupied posts was 619,665. Manufacturing, trade and education accounted for the biggest shares in the total number of posts. The highest number of job vacancies was registered in education (1,959), followed by wholesale and retail trade (1,754) and manufacturing (1,578).

Statistics Estonia analyst Argo Tarkiainen said 39 percent of all vacancies were in the public sector. "The rate of job vacancies, which is the share of vacant posts among all posts, was highest in information and communication, and education. It was lowest in mining and quarrying, and real estate activities," the analyst said.

The rate of job vacancies by economic activity, 3rd quarter, 2020-2021 Source: Statistics Estonia

Most of the vacant posts were in Harju County (78 percent), including Tallinn (68 percent), followed by Tartu County (7.5 percent) and Pärnu County (3.1 percent). The rate of job vacancies was highest in Harju and Võru counties and lowest in Põlva and Jõgeva counties.

In the third quarter of this year, 64,328 persons were hired and 65,041 persons left work. Labor turnover (the total number of engaged and left employees), characterizing the movement of labor, increased by 10 percent compared to the third quarter of 2020.

"The number of employees hired as well as the number of employees who left their job were highest in wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing and construction. Of all the employees who left their job, 8,572 persons, which is 13 percent, left on the employer's initiative," Tarkiainen added.

For more data on wages, salaries and labor costs, see Statistics Estonia's detailed section here. The full statistical database is available here.

