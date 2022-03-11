Statistics: Job vacancies up nearly 30 percent in Q4 2021

Job vacancies in Estonia rose on year by 28 percent, to the fourth quarter of 2021 (Q4 2021). Altogether there were 11,103 job vacancies reported for the quarter.

Around 7,500 people left their workplace at the employer's initiative, Statistics Estonia reports, in the same quarter.

Argo Tarkiainen, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that 35 percent of all the job vacancies were in the public sector.

He said: "The rate of job vacancies was the highest in information and communication and in financial and insurance activities, and the lowest in agriculture and in mining and quarrying."

"The number of new hires and the number of employees who left their job were both the highest in wholesale and in retail trade, manufacturing, and construction. 7,396 employees left their job at the employer's initiative, which represented 15 percent of all those employees who left work," Tarkiainen continued.

The total number of workplaces, both vacant and occupied, stood at 615,000 in Estonia for 2021.

The largest share of these came in manufacturing, trade and education.

Vacant posts accounted for 1.8 percent of the total; the figure was highest in wholesale and retail trade (1,669 posts), manufacturing (1,638) and education (1,365).

Job vacancies. Source: Statistics Estonia

The majority of the vacancies were in the most populated areas, namely Harju County (81 percent), which includes Tallinn – the capital on its own accounted for 70 percent of the vacancies - followed by Tartu County (5.7 percent) and Pärnu County (3.8 percent).

Põlva and Hiiu counties had the lowest amount of job vacancies in Q4 2021.

40,540 persons were hired in Q4 2021, while 49,469 persons left work.

Labor flows are characterized by labor turnover (the total number of engaged employees and employees who left) which increased by 10 percent compared with Q4 2020 2020.

More detailed data is here and here.

--

