Estonia signs contract for coastal defense system acquisition

On Wednesday, Estonia signed a contract with Singaporean-Israeli company Proteus Advanced Systems for the purchase of Blue Spear 5G coastal shore-to-ship defense rockets. Neither party will publish the cost and number of rocket systems in the purchase.

The mobile coastal defense system is set to cover Estonia's entire coastline. Along with naval mines acquired this summer, the rocket system will create a complex solution for coastal defense.

"The shore-to-ship rocket system will significantly improve our coastal defense capabilities and will send a clear message that we are willing to contribute to regional and collective defense. This is one of the most modern rocket systems for the Estonian Defense Forces and a huge leap in ensuring defense capabilities," said Minister of Defense Kalle Laanet (Reform).

The contract also includes cooperation opportunities for Estonian companies in the defense industry.

The coastal defense rocket system will be made by Proteus Advanced Systems, which is a joint company between Israel Aerospace Industries and Singaporean company ST Engineering Land Systems.

The government approved funding for the rocket system last year.

"We are glad we were able to reach an agreement this fast. There were many competitive and attractive offers in the procurement, the winner was chosen based on evaluation criteria, which consisted of acquisition cost, life cycle costs, local industry involvement and shipping time," said Defense Investment Center (RKIK) air and naval category head Asko Kivinuk.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!