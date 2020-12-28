AK: 2021 Defense spending to reach record level ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
South Korean-made K9 self-propelled howitzer being tested in Estonia.
South Korean-made K9 self-propelled howitzer being tested in Estonia. Source: Janvar Pitelkov/ Ministry of Defense
News

The defense budget for 2021 will amount to 2.3 percent of Gross Domestic Product, the highest level since restoration of independence, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Sunday night.

The rise is partly the result of weapon systems procured late on this year, including coastal missile systems. The nominal minimum domestic defense spend required of NATO members is 2 percent of GDP per annum.

The Center for Defense Investment (RKK), the body tasked with defense procurement, has started the procurement process for these, in conjunction with the Estonian Navy (Merevägi), a policy which has also found commonality with neighboring Latvia's aims.

RKK director Kusti Salm told AK that: "AS of today, I think we are in a unique situation where Latvia's needs fall more or less in the same time frame, and are more or less the same [as Estonia's]. As a result, we are taking into account the possibility of joint [coastal defense] procurement, with Latvia."

Both countries are NATO members.

While the focus is on coastal defense – which also includes the deployment of sea mines – for 2021, mid-range air defense is not in the picture as had previously been thought, Reform MP, former commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and Riigikogu defense committee member Gen. Ants Laaneots told AK.

"This is an issue which can no longer be resolved next year, since no funds were found for the purpose, but instead next year and so on," Gen. Laaneots went on, saying that the Russian Federation wishes to exert control over the Baltic region in general and the airspace over the Baltic Sea in particular.

Kusti Salm said around €180 million in defense investment will find its way into the Estonian economy, with a great proportion of that allocated to construction.

While the EDF's 1st Brigade is the main recipient of investment at present, in the coming years the focus will shift to the 2nd Brigade, Salm said.

AK also noted the importance of Estonia's domestic defense industry, including Milrem Robotics, whose unmanned, tracked vehicles are being developed in conjunction with the state and are setting standard for Europe, as well as continued procurement of self-propelled (SP) howitzers, namely the South Korean-made K9, whose first units started to arrive in Estonia in the fall.

Close to 20 more units are due to arrive next year and the year after, AK reported, though Gen. Laaneots cautioned against removing existing 122 mm (H63 (D-30) Soviet-era fixed howitzers purchased from Finland in 2009 – ed.) and [FH70] 155 mm howitzers, also towed rather than SP, which predated the K9s, so as not to lead to an under-gunned artillery or gaps in air defense cover.

"If we look at what kind of heavy artillery the Russians have across all units, the preponderance is still depressing in fact," Gen. Laaneots said.

The report also noted the 1,500 new LMT automatic weapons delivered in summer, which will be followed by a further 4,000 units for conscript training.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:56

Estonia to buy 50,000 additional doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

14:19

Justice chancellor hits out on social media at sports facility closure

14:17

Weather service issues level 1 weather warning due to windy conditions, ice

13:12

Hunt plays pivotal role in Bengals win at Houston

12:45

Estonia 200 and EKRE gain most new members in 2020

12:32

Health Board: 416 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, 431 patients in hospital Updated

12:03

AK: 2021 Defense spending to reach record level

11:01

Writer's union reverses course and expels Peeter Helme

10:09

Coronavirus outbeaks reported in Lääne-Viru, Ida-Viru care homes

09:37

Children still need computers for distance learning

09:14

Foreign minister: Media bias and external pressure strengthening coalition

08:29

Over 200 health-care workers receive COVID-19 vaccination on first day

08:16

New Harju County coronavirus restrictions enter into force

27.12

Tallinn to fix up old Jewish cemetery

27.12

Gallery: Kohtla-Järve resident doctor first to receive COVID-19 vaccine Updated

27.12

Ossinovski: Center and Isamaa have barricaded themselves with EKRE

27.12

Outgoing year successful for oil shale industry

27.12

Day brings 370 new coronavirus cases Updated

27.12

Gallery: Coronavirus vaccine reaches Ida-Viru County

27.12

Valga and Valka get unique shared central square

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: