Lack of instructors causes EDF to cut number of conscripts by 99 for 2021

A Kuperjanov battalion soldier's basic course (SBC) unit. Source: Mil.ee
As of a Ministry of Defense regulation, the number of Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) conscripts for 2021 will be cut from 3,500 to 3,401 as there is a lack of instructors in the 2nd Infantry Brigade.

As of the current regulation in force, the limit number of conscripts was set at 3,500, but the current regulation will cut that number down to 3,401. The change in the line-up stems from a lack of instructors.

The explanatory memorandum to the regulation points out that the decision to reduce the number of conscripts by 99 was made by EDF commander Lt. Gen. Martin Herem.

As of the new conscript distribution plan, the number of 2nd Infantry Brigade conscripts for the 29th week of 2021 will be reduced to 366 (by 33) and the number of conscripts for the 42nd week of 2021 will be reduced to 404 (by 66).

There will be no changes for the number of women volunteering for the EDF however.

The memorandum also notes that reducing the number of conscripts is necessary to maintain the quality of training. "It has become clear that the expected growth in the composition of instructors has fallen short of expectations. The reduced number of conscripts will ensure proper military training for 2nd Infantry Brigade conscripts."

The 2nd Infantry Brigade is a militarily organised structural unit reporting directly to the Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces. The headquarters of the unit is located in Luunja, Tartu County, with three separate battalions in the Taara Barracks at Võru.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

