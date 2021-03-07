Covid has caused 800 conscripts to isolate ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Conscripts. Source: Marina Loštsina/EDF
The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) has around 800 conscripts who are in isolation either because they have COVID-19 or are counted among close contacts of those who do. Training is proceeding on schedule for everyone else.

Head of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Col. Tarmo Metsa said that while a lot of conscripts have been isolated, military training is proceeding on schedule and there has been no major gap in the preparation of conscripts.

The EDF currently has around 150 members infected and a total of 800 conscripts in isolation.

Most of them have been sent to Paldiski that used to serve as 1st Infantry Brigade infrastructure, while some are allowed to stay home.

Training of healthy conscripts is proceeding on schedule.

"We cannot involve everyone today, meaning that we will have to find these windows of time where they can catch up, but to use the metaphor of a traffic light, the general situation is still very much in the light green today," Metsa added.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

About us

