25th Artillery Battalion in South Estonia exercise

Dubbed Exercise Turmtuli (English: "Rumble"), the maneuvers' primary goal was to rehearse combat readiness activities, ERR reports, while the venue, Põlva County, was a relatively new one for the primary unit taking part – the 25th Artillery Battalion (25. suurtükiväepataljon) – which normally conducts its exercises at the EDF's central training area in Lääne-Viru County.

Maj. Meelis Laanemets, Commander of the 25th Artillery Battalion, said: "Exercise Turmtuli presented challenges to all, from the individual soldier to the battalion commander, and provided a good opportunity for both staff and units to hone their military skills and to practice cooperation between various types of weapons."

The exercise involved around 650 personnel and saw the 25th employ their primary weapon, the veteran, Soviet-made D-30 122mm towed howitzer (see cover image).

Personnel from the 1st Infantry Brigade Air Defense Battalion (Õhutõrjepataljon), the Intelligence Company (Luurekompani) and the Support Battalion (Tagalapataljon) also took part in the Põlva County, while the members of the 25th returned to Lääne-Viru County Friday, ahead of further exercises due tot take place this week, ERR reports.

The 25th Artillery Battalion is the main supporting artillery unit of the EDF's 2nd Infantry Brigade. It traces its lineage back to the 2nd Artillery Regiment, formed during the 1918-1920 Estonian War of Independence, whose legacy is reflected in the battalion's flag and emblem.

The EDF's artillery capabilities recently received a major boost in the form of the arrival of South Korean-made K9 Thunder Self-Propelled howitzers, who were first used in live firing exercises the week before last.

