ERR correspondent: Irpin as close to Kyiv as Viimsi is to Tallinn

The night in Kyiv was largely calm, despite air raid sirens. However, battles are being fought in the suburbs, ERR journalist Anton Aleksejev reports from the Ukrainian capital.

"Irpin, that we visited a few days ago, has become a battleground. I don't know whether all civilians got out of there. We are planning a visit to the Brovary district today. We heard that the enemy is drawing near there, while it is a massive area to just fall in the Russians' lap," Aleksejev said.

Irpin, that has been heavily damaged by bombs, lies as close to Kyiv as Viimsi does to Tallinn in Estonia, the correspondent sad. "It is just 30 kilometers from the Irpin battle zone to the center of Kyiv, two kilometers to the city limit."

Aleksejev lacks an overview of Ukrainian defenses. "Neither us nor our colleagues have gotten a chance to film military equipment. It is also not something the Ukrainian military wants, as they tell us not to help the enemy. Therefore, we do not know what they have in terms of machinery and equipment. I did catch a glimpse of Ukrainian anti-aircraft guns yesterday, and Iskander missiles not dropping on Kyiv is because of them."

