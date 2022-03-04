Foreign affairs undersecretary discusses Russia with Chinese ambassador

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Political Affairs Rein Tammsaar
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Political Affairs Rein Tammsaar Source: ERR
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Political Affairs Rein Tammsaar on Thursday met with Chinese Ambassador to Estonia Li Chao to discuss Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Tammsaar called on China to join the international community in their condemnation and put pressure on Russia to stop the war.

Speaking at the meeting, Tammsaar firmly condemned Russia's large-scale military attack on Ukraine, according to a ministry press release.

Referring to the Chinese-Russian joint statement and the recent vote at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) concerning Ukraine, Tammsaar encouraged China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC), to abandon its position of justifying Russia's criminal activities and support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine both bilaterally and within the UNSC.

"Russia's military actions, including the massive bombing of cities and villages, is a war crime against the state and people of Ukraine," Tammsaare emphasized. "Such actions by Russia are completely unacceptable, violating all international obligations Russia has undertaken as well as the United Nations Charter, and the International Criminal Court will have to pass judgment about the crimes committed."

The international community sent a strong signal when 141 members of the UNGA unequivocally condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the Estonian official added.

He invited China to join the international community in their condemnation and put pressure on Russia to stop the war and killing of the people of Ukraine. Russia's pretext for waging war in Ukraine was genocide, however, it is becoming increasingly likely that Russia itself is committing genocide in Ukraine, he added.

In an emergency session on Wednesday, 141 of the 193 member states of the UNGA voted in favor of a resolution condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine and calling for the immediate withdrawal of its forces. Only five countries voted against the resolution: Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Syria and Russia. China was among 35 countries to abstain from the vote.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

