Hannes Hanso to become new ambassador to China

Chair of Riigikogu national defence committee Hannes Hanso (SDE).
Chair of Riigikogu national defence committee Hannes Hanso (SDE). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
President Alar Karis appointed Hannes Hanso Estonia's new ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the People's Republic of China.

The president recalled Ambassador Andres Unga.

Hannes Hanso was defense minister in Prime Minister Taavi Rõivas' second government and MEP in 2019. He served as mayor of Kuressaare in 2013-2015.

Hanso ran in the 2015 Riigikogu elections and took 2,038 votes in the district comprised of Hiiu, Lääne and Saare counties.

He was a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) in 2009-2019.

The president also appointed Miko Haljas as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Poland, recalling Martin Roger.

Kairi Künka became the new ambassador to Ireland in place of Aino Leppik von Wiren.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

