news

Hanso in Africa to promote Estonia's bid for UN Security Council seat ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Chair of Riigikogu national defence committee Hannes Hanso (SDE).
Chair of Riigikogu national defence committee Hannes Hanso (SDE). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

MP Hannes Hanso (SDE) is on a two-week visit to Africa to promote Estonia's bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

In the framework of the Estonian campaign, Mr Hanso will participate in meetings in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa, Maseru, Lesotho, Mbabane and Lobamba, Eswatini, and Maputo, Mozambique, the Riigikogu Press Service said.

It will be determined this June whether or not Estonia will earn a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 period, a goal first set by Andrus Ansip's government in 2005. Estonia is competing against Romania, who has previously held a non-permanent seat on the council. Of the Baltics, Lithuania held a non-permanent seat on the Security Council during the 2014-2015 period.

Estonia's aspirations of earning a seat on the UN Security Council have previously been criticised by former two-term President Toomas Hendrik Ilves and former two-time Prime Minister Mart Laar.

Mr Ilves said in 2012 already that the money spent on Estonia's bid for a non-permanent seat may mean a lot of beneficial things remaining undone, and that Estonia was tying up its financial and human resources in something where the country's actual opportunities to influence decisions were in appearance only.

Mr Laar has previously said that a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council would in no way improve Estonia's own security, as the country's eastern neighbour, which poses the primary threat to Estonia's security, holds a permanent seat and thus veto power on the council. Thus Estonia would not be able to actually defend its allies in need of help, such as Georgia or Ukraine, found the former prime minister.

Mr Hanso will be in Africa from 21 January through 4 February.

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

hannes hansoun security council


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
11:54

Hanso in Africa to promote Estonia's bid for UN Security Council seat

20.01

Auditors: Fulfilment of public construction contracts needs more attention

20.01

Gallery: Estonia's first Women's March held in Tallinn

19.01

3 Finns, 1 Estonian suspected of large-scale tax evasion in construction

19.01

Gallery: Ratas, Raik visit border in Southeastern Estonia

18.01

Belgian unit replaces outgoing Danish troops in NATO battlegroup

18.01

Former president: Estonia under-producing in pork, could lead in cryonics

18.01

Tallinna TV to take politics show off air during election period

Opinion
10.01

Opinion: Poster campaign non-story in itself, but could prove watershed

28.12

Mari-Liis Jakobson: 2018 in some ways a political throwback

27.12

Katri Raik: Estonianness needs to be ensured in Ida-Viru County

24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
20.01

Auditors: Fulfilment of public construction contracts needs more attention

20.01

Over 250,000 trucks carried between Western islands, mainland in 2018

19.01

3 Finns, 1 Estonian suspected of large-scale tax evasion in construction

19.01

Tammist, banking association discuss financing options for rural areas

18.01

Eesti Energia subsidiary to lay off 146 employees at Narva power stations

18.01

Number of start-up visa applications more than doubles in 2018

17.01

Narva power station closures to cost 150 jobs

15.01

Eesti Raudtee freight volume increases by 9 percent in 2018

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:27

Riigikogu defence committee not commenting on defence procurement in future

16:35

Finnish digital prescriptions valid in Estonia from Monday

15:51

Riigikogu speaker attends Irish parliament centenary

15:16

Russia initiating Facebook, Twitter investigations

14:09

Record low this winter so far: -22.3C in Jõgeva

13:42

Estonia allocates €88,000 in Ukraine free press support

13:11

New automatic firearms may not reach EDF by 2021 Updated

12:49

Saliste appointed senior enlisted officer of NATO's SHAPE

11:54

Hanso in Africa to promote Estonia's bid for UN Security Council seat

10:59

Former defence chief to work for Estonian defence industry company Milrem

09:48

December industrial producer price index up 1.6% on year

20.01

Auditors: Fulfilment of public construction contracts needs more attention

20.01

Gallery: Estonia's first Women's March held in Tallinn

20.01

Over 250,000 trucks carried between Western islands, mainland in 2018

20.01

United Left Party submits candidate list ahead of Riigikogu elections

19.01

3 Finns, 1 Estonian suspected of large-scale tax evasion in construction

19.01

Tammist, banking association discuss financing options for rural areas

19.01

Gallery: Ratas, Raik visit border in Southeastern Estonia

18.01

Belgian unit replaces outgoing Danish troops in NATO battlegroup

18.01

Former president: Estonia under-producing in pork, could lead in cryonics

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: