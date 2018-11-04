Kaljulaid in the US: Estonia could cooperate more with African countries

Estonia has many opportunities for closer cooperation with African countries in the digital field, economy as well as international organisations, President Kersti Kaljulaid said at a meeting with representatives of the UN's African Group on Friday.

According to the Estonian head of state, several delegations from African countries have already visited Estonia to gain experience in connection with the development of e-governance and a digital society, and Estonia is planning on taking part in a high-level Africa-Europe forum next month which will focus on digital issues, the Office of the President said.

"Several Estonian companies are also very interested in entering the fast-developing African market, which has a lot of new opportunities," she added.

Kaljulaid also introduced to the countries of the UN's African Group Estonia's goals in running for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council as well as discussed issues of significance to the African Group with representatives thereof. The UN's African Group includes 54 member states.

On Friday morning, Kaljulaid also met with ambassadors of the UN Security Council to discuss their experiences both with the candidacy as well as the work of the Security Council.

The Estonian president's working visit to the US will conclude with a visit to the New York Estonian School on Sunday.

