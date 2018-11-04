news

Kaljulaid in the US: Estonia could cooperate more with African countries ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
President Kersti Kaljulaid addressing the UN's African Group in New York on Friday. 2 November 2018.
President Kersti Kaljulaid addressing the UN's African Group in New York on Friday. 2 November 2018. Source: Kersti Kaljulaid/Twitter
News

Estonia has many opportunities for closer cooperation with African countries in the digital field, economy as well as international organisations, President Kersti Kaljulaid said at a meeting with representatives of the UN's African Group on Friday.

According to the Estonian head of state, several delegations from African countries have already visited Estonia to gain experience in connection with the development of e-governance and a digital society, and Estonia is planning on taking part in a high-level Africa-Europe forum next month which will focus on digital issues, the Office of the President said.

"Several Estonian companies are also very interested in entering the fast-developing African market, which has a lot of new opportunities," she added.

Kaljulaid also introduced to the countries of the UN's African Group Estonia's goals in running for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council as well as discussed issues of significance to the African Group with representatives thereof. The UN's African Group includes 54 member states.

On Friday morning, Kaljulaid also met with ambassadors of the UN Security Council to discuss their experiences both with the candidacy as well as the work of the Security Council.

The Estonian president's working visit to the US will conclude with a visit to the New York Estonian School on Sunday.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kersti kaljulaidvisits abroadafricadigital


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
03.11

Final numbers: 17 million from 158 countries take part in World Cleanup Day

03.11

Former Prime Minister Ansip: Governments led by me prepared for crisis

03.11

Interview: New ETV+ chief on ratings, audiences, challenges

03.11

Ratas: Training exercises strengthen Estonia's rapid response capability

02.11

Serial killer Ustimenko seeking transfer to Russia

02.11

Supreme Court: Compulsory enforcement of tax arrears to expire in 5 years

02.11

University of Tartu social sciences ranked high by Times Higher Education

02.11

EKRE party membership surpasses Pro Patria's

Opinion
26.10

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

25.10

Luukas Kristjan Ilves on dual citizenship: Who is more Estonian?

23.10

Opinion digest: Who profits from Khashoggi's murder?

22.10

Külli Taro: Should public administration be convenient only for the state?

15.10

Digest: Why Estonia's contributions in Africa continue to make sense

FEATURE
BUSINESS
02.11

Supreme Court: Compulsory enforcement of tax arrears to expire in 5 years

02.11

British Airways to end direct flights between Tallinn, London

02.11

EBRD lowers Estonia's economic growth forecast to 3.6%

01.11

Report: Labour market need increasing for people with specific skills

01.11

Tallink to list shares on Helsinki Stock Exchange in December

01.11

Tallink's third quarter passenger numbers up 1.2%

01.11

Taxify launches in Narva

31.10

Estonia's business environment ranked 16th worldwide by World Bank

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
14:07

Elektrilevi to invest tens of millions in internet distribution network

13:25

Kaljulaid in the US: Estonia could cooperate more with African countries

12:25

Do they really have to choose? Estonian citizenship explained in detail

11:19

Danske Norway chief: Estonian money laundering case affecting us as well

09:54

Adam Rang: Dual citizens already part of Estonian story

09:43

Swiss defence chief visits Estonia

03.11

Estonia 200 established as new political party, to run for Riigikogu Updated

03.11

German Air Force chief, Estonian prime minister visit Ämari Air Base

03.11

Final numbers: 17 million from 158 countries take part in World Cleanup Day

03.11

Former Prime Minister Ansip: Governments led by me prepared for crisis

03.11

Interview: New ETV+ chief on ratings, audiences, challenges

03.11

Ratas: Training exercises strengthen Estonia's rapid response capability

02.11

Serial killer Ustimenko seeking transfer to Russia

02.11

Supreme Court: Compulsory enforcement of tax arrears to expire in 5 years

02.11

University of Tartu social sciences ranked high by Times Higher Education

02.11

British Airways to end direct flights between Tallinn, London

02.11

EKRE party membership surpasses Pro Patria's

02.11

Estonian Defence Forces conclude participation in NATO-led Kosovo mission

02.11

Study: Corporal punishment of children acceptable, hitting adults not

02.11

EBRD lowers Estonia's economic growth forecast to 3.6%

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: