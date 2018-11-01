news

Kaljulaid in US: President meets with deputy head of UN Women in New York ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
President Kersti Kaljulaid with Åsa Regnér, deputy head of UN Women, in New York on Wednesday. 31 October 2018.
President Kersti Kaljulaid with Åsa Regnér, deputy head of UN Women, in New York on Wednesday. 31 October 2018. Source: Kersti Kaljulaid/Facebook
News

While on a working visit to the US, President Kersti Kaljulaid met with Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) Åsa Regnér in New York on Wednesday, where they discussed the protection of women's and children's rights.

"I am proud that after regaining its independence, Estonia has become a state that is able to help other states," Kaljulaid said at their meeting. "By now, we have been supporting organisations providing help to women and children, such as UN Women and UNICEF, for 20 years already."

According to the president, when it comes to protecting women's rights as well as improving the health of children and young people, it is important to be able to measure the effect and scope of these activities.

"Many states do not even have any statistics regarding the actual situation of their women and children," Kaljulaid noted. "As co-chair of the movement for Every Woman Every Child (EWEC), one of my objectives is to find better ways of measuring existing activities so that we can, first of all, show better show results, and second, concentrate on the activities that have proven to be more effective."

The Estonian president also met with UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore, with whom she discussed opportunities for using digital solutions to improve the healthcare, education and safety of children worldwide.

Busy working visit to the US

Earler this week, she met in Detroit with former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg to discuss the role of communities and local governments in society, the global economy as well as Estonia's digital society. They also discussed cooperation between civil society and innovative solutions that local governments can use in the sphere of transport and sustainable development.

While in Detroit, Kaljulaid also gave a presentation at the City Lab innovation conference, where the future challenges of towns worldwide were discussed and experiences relating to resolving problems were shared. Her presentation involved a question-and-answer (Q&A) session on the subject of Estonian digital society.

While in New York, the Estonian president is also scheduled to meet with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and ambassadors of the International Organisation of the Francophonie (OIF) and member states of the African Union.

The Estonian president will also give a speech at Columbia University and visit the New York Estonian School.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kersti kaljulaidmichael bloombergvisits abroadunicefun womenåsa regnér


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
31.10

Estonian government announces snap military exercise

31.10

Helme: With enough defence capability, Estonia can ignore allies' advice

31.10

Needle exchange buses to enter service in Tallinn, Ida-Viru County

31.10

Supreme Court to deliberate possibly terminating case against Savisaar

31.10

PayPal ceases cooperation with online store selling MMS

30.10

Medical Association: Drop plan to keep surplus in health insurance budget

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

30.10

Blackout causes Tallink's Regal Star to come to halt at sea

Opinion
25.10

Luukas Kristjan Ilves on dual citizenship: Who is more Estonian?

23.10

Opinion digest: Who profits from Khashoggi's murder?

22.10

Külli Taro: Should public administration be convenient only for the state?

15.10

Digest: Why Estonia's contributions in Africa continue to make sense

12.10

Former Hansapank CEO Indrek Neivelt: Take your pensions to mutual funds

FEATURE
BUSINESS
11:14

Taxify launches in Narva

31.10

Estonia's business environment ranked 16th worldwide by World Bank

31.10

Competition watchdog given week to decide over Nelja, Eesti Energia merger

31.10

Bank of Estonia: Finance's weaker relations with Nordics mean new risks

31.10

September industrial production up 2% on year

31.10

Elering net profit up 16% on year in first nine months of 2018

31.10

European Central Bank may soon increase interest rates

30.10

Eesti Energia CEO: Estonia, Russia seeing cross-border electricity trade

Culture
2019 Elections
The Reform Party's top candidates in the 2019 Riigikogu elections.

Reform's top candidates for Riigikogu in place

The opposition Reform Party has essentially decided on its top candidates for each of Estonia's 12 electoral districts for the 2019 Riigikogu elections. Compared to the previous elections in 2015, half of all electoral districts will see a new top candidate on the ballot.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:04

Report: Labour market need increasing for people with specific skills

16:29

Estonia to deploy 110 troops to international missions in 2019

15:42

Tallink to list shares on Helsinki Stock Exchange in December

15:01

Kaljulaid in US: President meets with deputy head of UN Women in New York

14:22

Reform's top candidates for Riigikogu in place

13:15

Tallink's third quarter passenger numbers up 1.2%

12:19

Estonia 200 hoping to keep party leadership as simple as possible

11:14

Taxify launches in Narva

10:17

Audit: 57% of emergency department visits could have seen doctor instead

08:52

Tõniste on pensions: State does not have to babysit irresponsible people

31.10

Estonia's business environment ranked 16th worldwide by World Bank

31.10

Competition watchdog given week to decide over Nelja, Eesti Energia merger

31.10

Estonian government announces snap military exercise

31.10

Helme: With enough defence capability, Estonia can ignore allies' advice

31.10

Needle exchange buses to enter service in Tallinn, Ida-Viru County

31.10

Theatre NO99 to close its doors

31.10

Bank of Estonia: Finance's weaker relations with Nordics mean new risks

31.10

Supreme Court to deliberate possibly terminating case against Savisaar

31.10

September industrial production up 2% on year

31.10

Elering net profit up 16% on year in first nine months of 2018

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: