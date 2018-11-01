Kaljulaid in US: President meets with deputy head of UN Women in New York

While on a working visit to the US, President Kersti Kaljulaid met with Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) Åsa Regnér in New York on Wednesday, where they discussed the protection of women's and children's rights.

"I am proud that after regaining its independence, Estonia has become a state that is able to help other states," Kaljulaid said at their meeting. "By now, we have been supporting organisations providing help to women and children, such as UN Women and UNICEF, for 20 years already."

According to the president, when it comes to protecting women's rights as well as improving the health of children and young people, it is important to be able to measure the effect and scope of these activities.

"Many states do not even have any statistics regarding the actual situation of their women and children," Kaljulaid noted. "As co-chair of the movement for Every Woman Every Child (EWEC), one of my objectives is to find better ways of measuring existing activities so that we can, first of all, show better show results, and second, concentrate on the activities that have proven to be more effective."

The Estonian president also met with UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore, with whom she discussed opportunities for using digital solutions to improve the healthcare, education and safety of children worldwide.

Busy working visit to the US

Earler this week, she met in Detroit with former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg to discuss the role of communities and local governments in society, the global economy as well as Estonia's digital society. They also discussed cooperation between civil society and innovative solutions that local governments can use in the sphere of transport and sustainable development.

While in Detroit, Kaljulaid also gave a presentation at the City Lab innovation conference, where the future challenges of towns worldwide were discussed and experiences relating to resolving problems were shared. Her presentation involved a question-and-answer (Q&A) session on the subject of Estonian digital society.

While in New York, the Estonian president is also scheduled to meet with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and ambassadors of the International Organisation of the Francophonie (OIF) and member states of the African Union.

The Estonian president will also give a speech at Columbia University and visit the New York Estonian School.

