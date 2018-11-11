President Kersti Kaljulaid attending event in Paris marking end of WWI

President Kersti Kaljulaid will join other heads of state and government in Paris at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron this weekend for events marking the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I.

The ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe will start at noon Estonian time today Sunday, and numerous heads of state and heads of government have been invited to attend, Kaljulaid among them, spokespeople for the Estonian president said.

In the afternoon, Kaljulaid will take part in a Peace Forum, where she will speak on Estonia's experience concerning e-governance and digital solutions.

The president will return to Estonia Sunday evening.

