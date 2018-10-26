news

Kersti Kaljulaid meets NZ prime minister in Auckland ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
President Kaljulaid (right) presented Jacinda Ardern, who recently gave birth, with two dolls based on a popular Estonian animation.
President Kaljulaid (right) presented Jacinda Ardern, who recently gave birth, with two dolls based on a popular Estonian animation. Source: Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid was in New Zealand late this week, meeting with that country's prime minister amongst others, and discussing areas the two countries have in common.

Speaking in Auckland, Ms Kaljulaid said that the two nations enjoy several options in cooperation and exchange of experiences in the e-governance sphere as well as in statistics gathering and the burgeoning digital society.

"Estonia and New Zealand share similar values and are making active preparations for future challenges, ranging from digital society and artificial intellect to climate change," said the president at a meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (Labour).

Cyber security issues

"New Zealand has actively run for the Security Council of the UN on seven occasions, the last time in 2015-2016, when the aim was to highlight climate change as a security issue. Estonia, being a digital society, is interested in bringing cyber security issues into focus for the Security Council, and during this process we highly value the assistance provided to us by New Zealand in establishing relations with the island states of the region," she went on to say, after the meeting.

Following the meeting, Ms Kaljulaid gifted Prime Minister Ardern two Lotte and Bruno dolls, taken from a popular Estonian children's cartoon, saying: "I know that you recently had a daughter. Lotte sets a good example for Estonian girls, as she has never heard that, for example, girls should not equal to boys in karate, inventing machines or making a trip to the Moon''.

Ms Ardern, who became prime minister a year ago, gave birth to her first child, a girl, in June, becoming the first New Zealand premier to have a child whilst in office.

Kaljulaid in US next

Kersti Kaljulaid also met Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy in the country's capital, Wellington, to discuss the role of New Zealand's role in combatting climate change as well as experiences Estonia has gained in building up a digital society.

Ms Kaljulaid also met with the Minister of Digital Services of New Zealand, Megan Woods, to discuss co-operation between the two countries in the digital sphere, as well as diplomatic representatives of the Pacific island countries, introducing the goals of Estonia's candidacy to the UN Security Council, on Thursday.

President Kaljulaid will be visiting the US next and is to give a presentation at the Global Cities Summit City Lab in Detroit, Michigan, meeting with that city's mayor, Michael Bloomberg; she will meet with Secretary General of UN, António Guterres, and the ambassadors of the Francophone countries and the African Union, in New York City. She will also give a presentation at Columbia University and visit the New York Estonian School.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kersti kaljulaidpresident kersti kaljulaidpresident of estoniaestonian presidentestonia-new zealand relationskersti kaljulaid in new zealand


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
09:51

Four Estonians awarded Baltic Assembly medals

08:54

Electoral Office preparing to fight possible cyber-attacks

25.10

Weather to turn wintry this weekend

25.10

Kaljulaid, Ratas call for citizenship laws to be amended if necessary

25.10

Free Party chair wants election threshold lowered to 3%

25.10

Taxify relaunches in Helsinki

25.10

WSJ: British Danske employee blew whistle on suspicious activities

25.10

Estonia to strip citizenship from Abkhazian Estonians, Anvelt wants change

Opinion
23.10

Opinion digest: Who profits from Khashoggi's murder?

22.10

Külli Taro: Should public administration be convenient only for the state?

15.10

Digest: Why Estonia's contributions in Africa continue to make sense

12.10

Former Hansapank CEO Indrek Neivelt: Take your pensions to mutual funds

08.10

Opinion digest: Media comments on Sunday's Saeima election in Latvia

FEATURE
BUSINESS
25.10

Est-For may receive pulp mill study permits from Pärnu, Häädemeeste

25.10

Taxify relaunches in Helsinki

25.10

WSJ: British Danske employee blew whistle on suspicious activities

25.10

Former ID card manufacturer Gemalto files against PPA

25.10

Denmark dismissive of Estonia Danske warnings, says WSJ

24.10

US think tank rates Estonian tax system most competitive worldwide

24.10

Enterprise Estonia: #EstonianWay promo hopes to entice 20,000 more tourists

24.10

Finance Ministry: Less than week left to register beneficial owners

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:28

Kersti Kaljulaid meets NZ prime minister in Auckland

17:21

Two more worthies added to potential party candidate lists

16:29

SDE hopes for fully renewable energy consumption by 2030

15:31

Trade union dispute with state-owned ferry company may end up in court

14:39

Air Baltic starts Oslo and Stockholm routes on Sunday

13:47

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

12:53

Over half million in expense allowances paid out by Riigikogu

11:49

Delegation of US senators visits Estonia, meets with Luik

10:44

Marina Kaljurand Social Democrats' top candidate for European Parliament

09:51

Four Estonians awarded Baltic Assembly medals

08:54

Electoral Office preparing to fight possible cyber-attacks

25.10

Weather to turn wintry this weekend

25.10

Economic growth slows in first half of 2018

25.10

Kaljulaid, Ratas call for citizenship laws to be amended if necessary

25.10

Free Party chair wants election threshold lowered to 3%

25.10

Est-For may receive pulp mill study permits from Pärnu, Häädemeeste

25.10

Luukas Kristjan Ilves on dual citizenship: Who is more Estonian?

25.10

Taxify relaunches in Helsinki

25.10

WSJ: British Danske employee blew whistle on suspicious activities

25.10

Estonia to strip citizenship from Abkhazian Estonians, Anvelt wants change

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: