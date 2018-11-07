President Kersti Kaljulaid to visit Benin

The Office of the President announced on Tuesday that Kaljulaid will travel to Benin for a state visit from 4 to 7 December. The trip is the incumbent president's first visit to Africa.

"This will be an official reciprocity visit by President Kaljulaid," spokeswoman Mailin Aasmäe said. "The president of Benin, Patrice Talon, was one of the first heads of state to visit Estonia after the inauguration of President Kaljulaid. It is also the first-ever official visit by the Estonian head of state to Africa."

Kaljulaid will be in Benin from 4 to 7 December.

Her visit will focus on the presentation of Estonian e-government solutions as well as the promotion of Estonian IT companies and cooperation with them. According to Aasmäe, another objective is the Estonian campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

Kaljulaid will be accompanied by a business delegation made up of representatives from ICT companies as well as the e-Government Academy.

The president of Benin visited Estonia in December 2016 shortly after Kersti Kaljulaid became president.

