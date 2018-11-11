President to work in Narva next week

President Kersti Kaljulaid will perform her duties out of the border city of Narva next week as part of an arrangement that sees the head of state spending altogether a month in Ida-Viru County this autumn.

On Monday the president will visit the Rescue Department's bomb disposal unit for Ida-Viru County and the Viru Prison. She will also attend a reception marking the centenary of the restoration of the independence of Poland, to be held in Narva, spokespeople for the president said.

On Tuesday the president will visit state-owned energy group Eesti Energia's local branch, its Enefit280 oil plant and the Balti Power Plant (BEJ) wind farm. In the evening, Kaljulaid will attend a concert at Alexander's Cathedral in Narva.

In the second half of the week the president will visit the Ida-Viru Central Hospital as well as local businesses and meet with the municipal government of Kohtla-Järve.

Kaljulaid will also visit Narva's Estonian secondary school, the joint building of the Police and Border Guard Board and the Rescue Board in the county town of Jõhvi, more local businesses and volunteers at Purtse.

The president has promised to work out of Narva altogether for one month this autumn in three parts. She has already spent two weeks in Ida-Viru County at the end of the summer, meeting with local residents and visiting municipalities, businesses, and institutions of the state.

