President to work in southeast Estonia for a week

President Kersti Kaljulaid will work in South Estonia this week, where she will get to know communities in Põlva and Võru counties.

"The further from the big centers, the stronger our communities are," said President Kaljulaid in a statement. "Southeastern Estonia has a very strong sense of community which people have always stood up for. It is also one of the reasons why I will work there for two weeks this year."

She also said that it is natural that living away from large regional centers makes people's lives and businesses logistically more complicated and expensive, and so the situation of regional centers and the road network is very important. "The state must contribute to regional balance," she said.

The five-day working visit includes meetings with local entrepreneurs, social workers, and village communities. The first day will be spent in Räpina, where the president will attend the opening ceremony of the Räpina Horticultural School.

Last year the president spent a month working in Ida-Viru county.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!