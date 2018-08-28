news

President Kersti Kaljulaid starting first work week in Narva on Tuesday ({{commentsTotal}})

News
President Kersti Kaljulaid.
President Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid will start her first stint in Narva on Tuesday. She will relocate to the Northeastern Estonian city for the last week of August and first week of September, and again for the second and fourth weeks of November.

Kaljulaid announced late last December that she will move her office to Narva for one month in autumn 2018, and use the Open Space theatre complex on the property of the former Baltijets Factory as her office. After it became clear that the opening of the theatre would be delayed until at least 1 December, the decision was made that the president would instead work out of the University of Tartu Narva College.

"Narva is of course very special, but it's an average Estonian city in the best sense of the word," Kaljulaid said about her temporary base according to the Office of the President.

"Working here, it's possible to meet plenty of great people, and of course the area will get more attention, which will help to break through some of the stereotypes some people still have about Narva," she added.

Meetings are planned with people active in the local community, different businesses in the area, local governments, schools and state institutions. Several work meetings are also scheduled in Narva, as well as several ceremonies otherwise carried out in Tallinn's Kadriorg residence.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

kersti kaljulaidnarva


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
27.08

GALLERY | Virtual tour around the New Estonian Art Academy building

27.08

LHV Pank taking student loan applications, Coop Pank stopping

27.08

Defence minister: Estonia owes extraordinary debt to John McCain

27.08

Ilves: Estonia could propose renaming NATO headquarters after John McCain

27.08

Informing allies about Russian meddling important task, says FIS director

26.08

Jürgen Ligi slams EKRE MP scheme to deliver donation to Crimean Estonians

26.08

Accommodation discrimination: Does racism in Tallinn rental market exist?

26.08

Proposed crimes of Communism museum announced by Justice Minister

FEATURE
BUSINESS
27.08

Construction volume increases in second quarter of 2018

26.08

Former minister queries government action on agricultural drought aid

25.08

Hotel and Restaurant Association chief doubts wisdom of tourist tax

24.08

Estonia ranked 12th best European country for business

24.08

Bank of Estonia: Households continue to borrow enthusiastically in July

24.08

Tallink Group CEO says tourism tax would cause more harm than good

24.08

Estonia 200: Estonia should not fear loans

24.08

Tallinn needs tourist tax says city council chief

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
12:17

Estonian Navy clears aerial bomb found on route of undersea gas pipeline

11:50

Average wages and salaries growth slows in second quarter of 2018

10:12

President Kersti Kaljulaid starting first work week in Narva on Tuesday

09:38

Financial Times: Estonian Ardo Hansson front runner for ECB presidency

08:32

Kaia Kanepi beats world number one Simona Halep in US Open first round

27.08

Events of 1940 similar to 'colour revolutions' of later times, says MEP Updated

27.08

Tricky to headline Station Narva festival in September

27.08

Haabersti road junction to open ahead of schedule on Tuesday

27.08

GALLERY | Virtual tour around the New Estonian Art Academy building

27.08

LHV Pank taking student loan applications, Coop Pank stopping

27.08

Defence minister: Estonia owes extraordinary debt to John McCain

27.08

GALLERY | Ancient Lights night bonfires along Baltic Sea coast

27.08

Construction volume increases in second quarter of 2018

27.08

Ilves: Estonia could propose renaming NATO headquarters after John McCain

27.08

Informing allies about Russian meddling important task, says FIS director

26.08

Jürgen Ligi slams EKRE MP scheme to deliver donation to Crimean Estonians

26.08

Accommodation discrimination: Does racism in Tallinn rental market exist?

26.08

Proposed crimes of Communism museum announced by Justice Minister

26.08

Former minister queries government action on agricultural drought aid

26.08

US Senator John McCain dies

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: