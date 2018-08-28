President Kersti Kaljulaid starting first work week in Narva on Tuesday

President Kersti Kaljulaid will start her first stint in Narva on Tuesday. She will relocate to the Northeastern Estonian city for the last week of August and first week of September, and again for the second and fourth weeks of November.

Kaljulaid announced late last December that she will move her office to Narva for one month in autumn 2018, and use the Open Space theatre complex on the property of the former Baltijets Factory as her office. After it became clear that the opening of the theatre would be delayed until at least 1 December, the decision was made that the president would instead work out of the University of Tartu Narva College.

"Narva is of course very special, but it's an average Estonian city in the best sense of the word," Kaljulaid said about her temporary base according to the Office of the President.

"Working here, it's possible to meet plenty of great people, and of course the area will get more attention, which will help to break through some of the stereotypes some people still have about Narva," she added.

Meetings are planned with people active in the local community, different businesses in the area, local governments, schools and state institutions. Several work meetings are also scheduled in Narva, as well as several ceremonies otherwise carried out in Tallinn's Kadriorg residence.

