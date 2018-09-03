news

President invites Narva residents to spectate at ambassadorial ceremony ({{commentsTotal}})

News
President Kersti Kaljulaid in Narva.
President Kersti Kaljulaid in Narva. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid, who has relocated her office to the eastern Estonian city of Narva for the past week, has invited all local residents to watch the ceremony welcoming new ambassadors presenting their credentials to the Estonian head of state on Tuesday.

"I invite all the people of Narva to come to Narva Town Hall Square on Tuesday, September 4, where I will be welcoming four new ambassadors," the president stated on her social media account, in both Estonian and Russian, the Baltic News Service reports.

The president added that adults and children alike are invited to attend.

"New ambassadors assigned to Estonia are always welcomed with a beautiful ceremony, where the honour company of the Guard Battalion is lined up and the orchestra of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) plays. This time however, we will be conducting the ceremony in Narva," Ms. Kaljulaid went on.

The ceremonies would normally be carried out in Tallinn. 

The incoming ambassadors due to present their credentials are: Ambassador of Ireland Frances Kiernan, Ambassador of Norway Cecilie Annette Willoch, Ambassador of Finland Timo Kantola and Ambassador of Sweden Mikael Eriksson.

The invitation reiterates a general public invitation Ms. Kaljulaid had already made in August, for residents of Estonia to come and view the welcoming ceremony for ambassadors in the square in front of the presidential palace in Kadriorg, Tallinn each and every time the ceremony is held there.

Narva itself seems to be a busy place at the moment. As well as the President's soujorn there, there have recently been mass resignations amongst Centre Party council members, and the town also hosts the Station Narva festival later in the month.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: BNS

kersti kaljulaidpresident kaljulaidpresident of estoniaestonian presidentkersti kaljulaid in narvaforeign ambassadors to estoniadiplomatic missions in estonia


