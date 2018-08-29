GALLERY | President starts her week in Narva

President Kersti Kaljulaid will spend the next seven days in Narva, where she will stay at a local guesthouse and work from the University of Tartu's Narva college. The move has already brought the eastern border town increased attention.

The locals appreciate the president's stint in their city as well. Kaljulaid's arrival in Narva sparked a broad response on social media, with residents obviously enjoying the increased attention.

Narva has long suffered from a persistent prejudice in Estonia that paints the whole of Ida-Viru County as a desolate and economically backward area. That Narva is predominantly Russian-speaking has contributed to this.

Recent government investment programs as well as increased attention to the town on the part of Estonia's cultural scene and events promoters has improved the situation.

Kaljulaid will also receive several foreign ambassadors for a ceremonial format that is typically reserved for the president's residence in Kadriorg.

The president will return to Narva for another two weeks in November.